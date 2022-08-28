By JIM SPEHAR
It was quite the celebration, The Daily Sentinel’s annual “Best of the West 2022” gathering Thursday evening. Winners in more mostly business-related categories than most could count were announced, the result of thousands of votes over the summer-long nominating and decision-making process.
For the record, yours truly finished second (again) in the Columnist/Reporter category to some guy named Bernie who coincidentally happens to be my favorite local television news anchor. Good company, I think. Perhaps I’ll get “Mr. Congeniality” next year.
But it wasn’t until the morning after, as I sat down to ponder today’s column possibilities, that it struck me. Three separate but related happenings Thursday night pointed out something often forgotten.
As we sought out chairs in the cheap seats in the convention center ballroom, we accidentally settled in behind what Bonnie determined to be a familiar looking face. Turns out it belonged to one of her former aides during her time as a special education teacher. Cecily Marolf was one of the best according to Bonnie as they reminisced about their time together at Wingate Elementary. Cecily and Bob’s Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza took home an award in the Best Pizza category. She’s still working in education at the Career Center.
After we exited the awards celebration, we wandered down Main Street, finally taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the Downtown Farmer’s Market for the first time this summer. When we do take in the Market, a mandatory stop is always at Z’s Orchards.
As I ran back to the car with a flat of fresh Palisade peaches, Carol Zadrozny and Bonnie were reminiscing about their time together as teachers at Wingate. There might also have been a few words exchanged between the two retired teachers about the health-related perils of aging. Carol was an important part of our daughter’s early educational adventures and a treasured resource for Bonnie. Our conservative friend also claims I’m her favorite liberal despite some of the opinions expressed here on Sundays.
But the highlight of the evening came as we filed out of the ballroom at the gathering place some of us still call Two Rivers.
“Are you Mrs. Spehar?” a tall handsome young man asked.
He was a Glade Park kid for whom elementary school life was a struggle. “You helped me,” he told Bonnie. Nothing pleases a teacher more than to hear that and see one of the charges she gave some special attention become successful later in life. To say that encounter made Bonnie’s evening would be an understatement.
In our household, our own lives demonstrate that teachers make a difference. A nun at the old St. Joes who took my mother’s advice to hand me a book when I was causing trouble helped nurture a lifelong love of reading. A trio of local high school and college teachers, Lillian Larson, Shirley Vitus and Tess Carmichael, helped pave a path into journalism and broadcasting.
Bonnie’s elementary school principal in Evergreen, “Love and Logic” guru Jim Fay, dramatically impacted her teaching. As did legendary local principal Bud Roberts, a pioneer in integrating special needs kids into regular classrooms who was finally done in by a few parents worried that their little darlings might be “dumbed down” by what’s now standard practice.
Every one of those 12,545 readers who entered 32,496 nominations and voted 104,326 times in the “Best of the West 2022” process, every employee of every business nominated, every one of their customers, readers or viewers share one common denominator … a teacher. Without that guidance, perhaps from only one memorable teacher like Carol Zadrozny, Bonnie Spehar or Cecily Marolf, none of us could have become “the Best” at anything.
That’s worth considering, not only as another school year begins for our kids and grandkids, but all year long and in everyday settings throughout our community, not just in school buildings or at celebrations like the one Thursday night. Perhaps especially at a time when our train wreck of a 3rd district representative, who must thinks she’s running for the school board instead of a second term in Congress, finds it politically expedient to run ads snarling about “woke” school boards and teachers.
“Most of us end up with no more than five or six people who remember us. Teachers have thousands of people who remember them for the rest of their lives.” — Andy Rooney
Jim Spehar hopes a few of his teachers would be pleased with the way things have turned out. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.