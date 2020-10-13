By RICK WAGNER
Everyone is trying to predict what happens on Nov. 3, but that’s probably not going to be as important as what happens in the weeks that follow.
In many states that have reconfigured their voting and registration procedures, the vote won’t be fully counted for days and sometimes weeks after Election Day, inevitably generating dispute. Colorado, with its own recent overhaul of its voting regulations, controversy about mail-in ballots, and our hyper-partisan secretary of state will likely join that unhappy group.
I predict some level of turmoil. Instability is inevitable where there’s a confluence of circumstances we haven’t seen before.
We already have plenty of unstable folks in Colorado and across the country generating chaos of one sort or another.
Rioters in Portland this week tore down statues of Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt with participants threatening onlookers to stop filming their actions. Many of the rioters were reportedly wearing body armor and carrying clubs.
We have seen increasing violence in Denver, culminating this weekend with an unlicensed security guard charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Patriot Rally demonstrator.
Violence is like an infection. Once it takes hold it spreads and worsens until something stops it. Progressive politicians are unable to stop it. Now that the demands of the mobs have moved from mostly unrealistic to impossible, appeasement seems out of the question.
Reasonable people who were part of these movements in the beginning have been shouted down and moved aside.
A poorly run election can create a collision between these “demonstrators” and everyone else.
If election results in Colorado seem questionable or tainted in a significant way, a lot of heretofore quiet people are going to start to make some noise and if they clash with those already fighting, what comes next is anyone’s guess.
Let’s hope what happened in California in 2018 doesn’t happen here. That year, a number of Republican officeholders appeared to have won election the night of Nov. 6 by decent margins, but after two weeks of further counting the Republicans lost. A high percentage of votes counted after election day went to their Democrat opponents.
Even the Los Angeles Times observed that, “With rare exceptions, the ballots counted last, many of them provisional or mailed relatively late, skew strongly Democratic.”
We in Colorado are fortunate that a smaller percentage of our population appears to have lost their minds over this election, so we are able to take a more reasoned approach to its conduct to minimize demographically suspicious outcomes. We see the problems and there are steps we can take to help maintain everyone’s confidence in the result.
The steps are simple, really. Do not mail your vote, volunteer to be a poll watcher or election judge, do not let people or groups you do not know take your ballot. Colorado now allows people to collect ballots from others and turn them in to be counted. This is a bad idea, but if you do allow someone not known to you to take your ballot make sure you receive some identification. Additionally, you can later check to see if your ballot was received by the elections division in your county. Finally, if you see something unusual, document it, make a copy of your documentation and contact an election official. Don’t intervene yourself. Continue inquiring about your concern until you get an answer.
No matter what happens after this election, things are going to be somewhat chaotic and the best way for us to address that problem in our corner of the world is to do everything possible to ensure that we are comfortable with the process. We may not get the result everyone likes and if we get the result I expect, many of these rioters will continue to be unhappy. We cannot do much about people that are already unhappy. We can, however, do things to feel better about whatever happens by taking care of our own piece of America and bit by bit we will make a difference.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.