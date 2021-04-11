By JIM SPEHAR
Maybe it’s a combination of realism and the fact that I’m a professionally trained skeptic thanks to what some critics might consider an appropriate B.S. in Journalism. Or perhaps my status as a native hereabouts with some experience in local campaigning. But count me a little less certain than some about the possibility that last week’s Grand Junction City Council election marks some sort of turning point in local politics.
“All of the far-right candidates seeking seats on the Grand Junction City Council were defeated on Tuesday, a sign that the influence of Trumpism and Lauren Boebert might already be waning in conservative circles,” opined the anonymous authors of the left-leaning political blog Colorado Pols.
“Were they using Dominion? This seems impossible!,” Rep. Matt Soper tweeted in a screen shot shared by Rural Colorado United, the Pueblo-based anti-Boebert group. “We need to request a scan of every ballot and do a manual recount,” he continued.
“I agree. A full sweep??!! ... it’s so unlikely,” local GOP activist Cindy Ficklin responded. Defeated candidate Mark McCallister also weighed in, tweeting that three of the GOP-endorsed candidates lost by apparently suspicious similar margins.
Both Soper and newly-named Colorado GOP chair Kristi Burton Brown endorsed the slate of McCallister, Jody Green, Kraig Andrews and Greg Haitz in what are supposedly nonpartisan elections. Both McCallister and Andrews are former officers in the Mesa County Republican Party. Apparently Rick Taggart and Dennis Simpson weren’t conservative enough to earn endorsements. No surprise that the GOP turned thumbs down to Abe Herman and Randall Reitz.
Hey, I’m happy with the results, which mirror my own ballot. But those looking on from afar just might be reading a little too much into a low-turnout, off-year municipal election. Before too many more happy dances, celebrants may want to consider whether two marijuana questions on the ballot might have inspired more liberal types to vote than usual — in a locale where Democrats are still a distant third in voter registration and which propelled Lauren Boebert into Congress.
There’s also more than a little hypocrisy involving Soper, who celebrated a re-election victory in November tabulated by the same Dominion software and whose initial candidacy was replete with controversy about his residency in the district. And on the part of Ficklin, who questions the integrity of an election overseen by Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, someone she publicly championed during the unsuccessful attempt to recall Peters last year.
So long as we’re talking about hypocrites…
Memo to the Mesa County GOP’s “America First” patriots unconcerned about the “China Virus.” The next time you advertise those black and white masks with “Take This Mask and Shove It” emblazoned across the front, you may want to consider clipping the “Made in China” tag off before posting them for sale.
Then there’s the Mesa County Board of Commissioners, supposedly going through a formal process to choose a new county attorney; one who will succeed the last two who were fired.
After looking at two local candidates, including the assistant county attorney and a lawyer in the district attorney’s office, neither were found more qualified than, surprise, former commissioner Rose Pugliese. What’s sad is that few of us are surprised that compatible political views apparently outweigh independent legal advice.
Nationally, there’s the spectacle of Wayne “Thank God I’m safe” LaPierre, leader of the supposedly bankrupt National Rifle Association, defending repeated use of a 108-foot private yacht, citing alleged threats. Anyone else think it’s too bad those kids at Columbine, theater goers in Aurora or shoppers at that Boulder King Soopers couldn’t find a similar place where they could feel “nobody can get me here.”
Add in Mitch McConnell, staunch defender of corporate involvement in politics … except when it’s inconvenient. McConnell supported the “corporations are citizens, too” Citizens United decision allowing corporate political contributions. But not the right of Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines and Major League Baseball to react unfavorably to restricted voter access in Georgia and elsewhere.
And those politicians who decry “sanctuary cities” in immigration debates but support refusal to enforce unpopular gun laws. The latest example being Gov. Greg Abbot urging legislators to declare Texas a “sanctuary state” in response to proposed regulations. In the aftermath of Colorado’s “Red Flag” law, more than half of Colorado’s counties, including Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat, passed Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions.
“There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy: hypocrisy, fraud and tyranny.”
— Frederick William Robertson, Anglican clergyman
