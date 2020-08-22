By JIM SPEHAR
I can see the tops of the Bookcliffs as I sit down at my computer to write this column, something that’s been possible only intermittently since the Pine Gulch Fire erupted.
It’s been a tough three weeks up top, where extremely dry conditions and an abundance of tinder provided just the right circumstance for disaster when lightning struck on July 31. That first small plume of gray/white smoke we saw from our back deck in north Grand Junction has raged into what might become the largest wildfire in Colorado history by the time you’re reading this. As I write, only 16,000 acres separate charred territory in Mesa and Garfield counties from the record Hayman Fire which burned 138,114 acres southwest of Denver back in 2002.
“Only 16,000 acres.” That in itself is quite the statement, one that acknowledges the ferocious nature of wild flames that can leapfrog from around 87,000 acres to more than 120,000 acres in a single day.
Walk a few blocks from our back deck to the canal bank (the one absolutely no one in our Paradise Hills neighborhood would ever think to walk, bike or run on) and it’s normally a clear view of the west end of the airport runway. Most days last week we could only hear the air traffic and catch just an occasional glimpse of a red-tailed firefighting plane headed over the Bookcliffs or up towards Glenwood Canyon for another slurry dump.
I wish now that I’d taken time a few weeks ago to say “thanks” when I spotted those young male and female firefighters, from Wyoming I think I read on their t-shirts, who were making a snack stop at the Horizon Drive Safeway. I’m happy to see that fire-weary residents of De Beque are expressing the gratitude I should have to those willing to put themselves in harm’s way.
I can’t help but recall that horrific day 26 years ago when 14 firefighters lost their uphill race from flames and died on the slopes of Storm King Mountain just west of Glenwood Springs. Or the many times I’ve driven past that marker along the eastbound lanes of I-70 just east of Parachute that marks the place where another five Oregon firefighters lost their lives in a 2002 van accident. And the impact on Bonnie of a hike up past the memorials on Storm King while her husband attended a Parks and Wildlife session down the road.
I don’t relish the thought of my first drive through a blackened Glenwood Canyon. What we’ll all see between the village of No Name and Dotsero will be a far cry from the scenic beauty I remember from the time that was a two-lane road and later from a twice-a-week (or more) commute while working in Denver. I fear what’ll stand out is the engineering marvel that’s the highway, the contrasting ochres and greens of red rock canyons, oak brush and trees that left me in awe each and every time I made that journey mostly devastated.
The inch or so of gray/white/black ash atop the windshield wipers of a car left in the driveway the other night were a reminder that there’s more to come. One year not so long ago, my television reporter son covered raging wildfires from Colorado Springs to far southern Colorado. The next year he was covering flooding and devastation caused when rains soaked charred ground, pushing ash and debris into waterways and wreaking havoc once again on already devastated communities.
And then there’s this … something I can’t help but also think about.
As a former elected official, I and others like me learn to roll with the blows. We get used to being punching bags for those who like to drive on good roads, feel safe in their homes and on the streets, see their kids educated and, yes, gratefully accept the millions of dollars being spent to battle blazes like those up on Pine Gulch and over near Grizzly Creek, but who apparently see no connection between those benefits and the tax dollars they’d rather keep for themselves.
Those firefighters I saw in my neighborhood Safeway and the hundreds of others like them out there in the midst of the heat and smoke and flames epitomize what government is all about…doing (and funding) as a community what we can’t do individually.
Something to think about.
Jim Spehar hopes firefighters and those they’re helping stay safe. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.