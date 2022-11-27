By JIM SPEHAR
Once again, headlines tell us of mass shootings. Once again, Colorado is a lead story.
It’s not just the horrific violence at the Q Club in Colorado Springs a week ago with five dead and 17 injured in the third mass shooting in Colorado Springs since 2015. Since then there’s been another mass shooting at that Walmart in Chesapeake, Maryland, where six people died Tuesday. A few days before the Q Club massacre there was still another mass shooting at the University of Virginia.
Those incidents came after 19 children and two teachers died May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, while dozens of trained law enforcement officers, so-called “good guys with guns,” waited for an hour before intervening. Ten days earlier, 10 people were shot and killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.
The Gun Violence Archive, a non-advocacy group that since 2013 has tracked gun-related deaths in real time, reports 610 mass shooting deaths this year as of Friday morning. That’s just short of the 629 the GVA tallied last year with still a month to go in 2022.
The organization, whose web page offers excruciating detail, which includes police reports and news stories about every gun-related death gathered from 7,500 law enforcement and other sources nationwide, was reporting nearly 40,000 gun-related deaths in the U.S. as I wrote. More than half were suicides, but over 18,000 were classified mostly as homicides, murders, unintentional shooting, etc. Only about 1,000 were classified as defensive incidents.
I’m generally not a fan of these number salads in news stories, but they’re sometimes necessary for perspective. Some local perspective from the GVA stats might be informative.
The group tracked 60 dead in mass shootings in Colorado since 2014 and almost 5,500 people killed or injured in the category of homicides, etc., overall. Colorado mass shootings also include the 2001 incident at a Rifle trailer park. Only three-dozen deadly gun-related incidents were classified as defensive actions.
Here’s a little additional perspective gleaned from a cursory search Friday morning.
A 2016 University of Alabama study looked at mass shootings in 171 countries from 1966-2012. Of those shootings, 31% occurred in one country with only 5% of the world’s population … the United States. Politifact fact-checked then-President Obama’s 2015 statement that no other country experiences the U.S. rate of mass shootings. Data from 2000-2014 showed the U.S. had 133 mass shootings in those years. Germany was next highest with six.
So what’s to be done besides stale and increasingly meaningless “thoughts and prayers” and mostly reluctant baby steps?
“Enforce the laws we already have” we’re told. Perhaps that might start with sheriffs, police chiefs and elected officials who’ve declared a dozen or more jurisdictions “2nd Amendment Sanctuaries,” while ignoring Colorado’s Red Flag Law. There’s still much to learn about why intervention under that statute didn’t occur after the Club Q shooter threatened his mother with firearms and a bomb in 2021.
Much more must be done regarding mental health issues, especially involving suicides. Maybe information, not speculation, might help here. Later this year, for the first time in more than 20 years, the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health will begin releasing research on gun violence that was banned by Congressional fiat in 1996.
How about acknowledging the true common denominator in nearly 40,000 deaths so far this year … a firearm? Most often the weapon in mass slayings has been what most of us would call an assault weapon … a military design available to most anyone. Shooting deaths demonstrably lessened during the period when sale of weapons like the AR-15 were banned from 1994-2004. Do that again and offer incentives for turning in those already sold.
We accept age restrictions and registration/licensing requirements (sometimes after mandatory training) in many facets of our lives. Why not for gun purchases? Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia opined that the 2nd Amendment “is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose,” adding that it didn’t prevent “laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”
Many states address some or all of these issues. It’s also worth noting that in 2020, gun-friendly Texas had more firearms deaths than frequently cited California and more than Illinois and New York combined.
The hodgepodge of state laws leads to confusion that can only be rectified by federal legislation leveling the playing field. President Biden will seek that, but don’t hold your breath …we’re once again likely to be left with little more than “thoughts and prayers.”
Comments welcome to lifetime gun owner Jim Spehar at speharjim@gmail.com.