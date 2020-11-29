While we’re immersed in the many front page news events demanding our attention, it’s important that we not let one milestone pass unnoticed.
Largely lost in all the understandable noise about national politics, the virus and Thanksgiving travel was news last week that the reconstituted Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission completed its work overhauling rules governing Colorado’s oil and gas industry.
Notable after Monday’s announcement of the new regulatory scheme was the lack of public industry grumpiness at the conclusion of the rulemaking process. While outright enthusiasm was also missing, there was an acknowledgement of new regulatory realities and promises to work cooperatively on implementation. No “killing the industry” lamentations, no “we’ll move to another less regulated state” threats.
I spent a couple of decade working professionally on energy-related issues, both for major industry players and a conservation-oriented nonprofit and for local communities impacted by development. Some of my time on the City Council was spent dealing with proposed drilling in Grand Junction’s Kannah Creek watershed that prompted the city’s then-controversial Watershed Protection Ordinance. Here’s what I’ve been thinking about while digesting the new rules and their impacts.
That industry operators will be subject to a sea-change in regulatory emphasis come January is primarily a product of their own “Chicken Little” approach toward previous incremental attempts at rules changes.
The sky was always supposed to fall if even the most minor alterations to air and water quality regulations, drilling and production procedures, bonding and reclamation requirements etc. were implemented. What I’ve described over the years as a “because we can” attitude often disregarded or paid lip service to concerns of neighbors and impacted communities.
The fact that the industry is on the ropes right now, that one of northwest Colorado’s major players is being sold out of bankruptcy for less than 20 cents on the dollar and only a handful of rigs are drilling in the state, simply cannot be blamed on regulatory changes.
Primarily it’s technology, including directional drilling and fracking, that’s resulted in a glut of oil and gas flooding the market and depressing prices. Good news for consumers perhaps but a death knell for many producers, including the smaller operators who came to dominate exploration and production in our area as major companies exited.
Other non-industry technological advances also have their financial impact.
Three things, transportation, building practices and land use, drive energy consumption. Our cars and trucks are more efficient. Our homes are better insulated and built differently. Our land uses increasingly move toward infill and redevelopment rather than sprawl. Our transportation habits are changing. More of our electricity is generated by renewable sources as utilities look at their long-term bottom lines and move away from fossil fuels.
All those genies are permanently out of their bottles. Perception is reality and this is not about British Thermal Units. It is about permanently altered attitudes about keeping our dollars spent on energy local, about climate change, about not only our air and water but also about wildlife, public lands and local agriculture.
None of that should minimize what’s happening to workers and communities as our energy landscape changes dramatically. Having been a county commissioner here in the aftermath of “Black Sunday” I have some experience with that.
Up in Craig, my friend Ray Beck and his fellow commissioners seem to be acknowledging reality and are working on a roadmap that prepares Moffat County for a different economic future. I’ve known John Martin since he was a cop in Glenwood Springs. In contrast, he and his fellow Garfield County commissioners are fighting the re-regulation and attempting to preserve what they see in their rear view mirrors.
I’m also deeply disappointed in the conservation community.
Here are a few lines from a 2016 Daily Sentinel op-ed by Pete Maysmith, then head of Conservation Colorado, who offered that those fighting for a transition to clean energy were not thinking about rural communities in the right way.
“We have not prioritized people caught in the transition as much as the transition itself; we have often failed to acknowledge the workers and families” Pete wrote. “Given the imperative to shift to cleaner sources of energy, it is also time that all of us in the environmental sphere put real energy and resources into partnering with communities on how they can not only weather, but thrive and make progress in the 21st century economy.”
It’s past time for that partnership to become real.
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.