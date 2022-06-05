By JIM SPEHAR
My late grandmother would have been very happy Wednesday morning.
Anna Kapushion would have enthusiastically joined the celebration at the Wednesday morning groundbreaking for the new Grand Junction High School, knowing that it meant that her great-great-granddaughters wouldn’t have to spend their high school years in the same now-decaying building she worked in as a “cafeteria lady” shortly after the school was built more than 65 years ago.
I’ve given up trying to accurately count the members of our extended family who have walked the halls of GJHS. Somehow the double-digit tally ends up different every time. It’s certainly somewhere in the mid-to-upper 20s, especially if you expand the sum beyond just student Tigers and add in the various in-laws and outlaws.
Bonnie’s father, Jess Chambers, was one of the contractors when the school was built. My mother was the GJHS school nurse for many years before being poached by Tillie Bishop and Jay Tolman to handle student health services at what was then Mesa College. Go back a few additional years in the Spehar/Kapushion history in D51 and we’d add an uncle who was a 1948 graduate from the older school down at 9th and Chipeta. (We try to excuse other family members who wore blue and white or red and white along the way rather than orange and black.)
There was an aura of generational history at the groundbreaking. Three generations of Tom Coit’s family, representing GJHS classes of 1958, 1989 and 2019 took to the podium. Other alumni speakers included D51 Foundation representatives Angela Christensen and Dan Prinster as well as bond campaign co-chair Tim Foster. All, including campaign committee member Bernie Buescher, sport multi-generational Tiger families.
Just as important, perhaps more so, was another contingent of bond issue supporters. Those would be the multitudes of volunteers and voters who became local residents by choice, not by chance. While nostalgia might have been part of the motivation for at least some of the long timers in the crowd, support from families and members of the business community who aren’t locals by birth solidified the backing necessary to pass a $115 million bond issue by a nearly 2-1 margin.
Those relative “newbies” included campaign co-chair Sarah Shrader and volunteer coordinator Andreya Krieves. Motivated moms and successful in other pursuits, they epitomize many others involved in changing the waters of community leadership. As someone on the 18th fairway of life, I’ve long thought in well past time for folks hanging on to leadership positions to make way for the next generations. I’ve often offered what someone wiser once said to me… “We’ve had our turn. It’s time for you younger folks to step up.”
Walking the halls of either the “old” GJHS or the new hallways that’ll be filled with students in a couple of years will be their generation’s Angela Christensen, Dan Prinster, Bernie Buescher, Tim Foster, Sarah Shrader or Andreya Krieves. The lessons they take from a modern learning environment will shape not only their futures but the futures of our community and others should they land elsewhere.
That’s the true generational legacy on display last Wednesday. That we’re a community that continues to invest in our future by creating educational opportunities in tune not only with the present, but times yet to come. A community that sees value in supporting all the different educational opportunities that come together to form the mix of career paths necessary to support a bright future that will outlive those who provide that initial support whether by bond issues or other means.
Totally by happenstance I was accidentally dressed in orange and black at Wednesday morning’s ceremonies. After 58 years, I’ll confess to being grateful the GJHS band did a second round of the Tiger fight song because the first couple of lines in the second verse skipped my aging mind the first time around.
With any luck at all, I’ll be around to again relearn it when and if some of the sixth generation of our family, Ellie Pearl and Sunny Marie, walk the halls of a modern learning center full of eager students being taught by enthusiastic teachers and supported by a caring community willing to invest in their future. We’ll still love some other cousins who may not sing “Come on, you mighty Tigers…”
Jim Spehar was introduced to his wife, journalism and politics while finishing at the top of the second half of the Class of 1964 at Grand Junction High School. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.