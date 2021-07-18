By JOHN W. MILLER
Recent letters and opinion pieces in the Sentinel demonstrate the lasting interest and varied opinions in regard to former Grand Junction resident Dalton Trumbo and his 1935 novel “Eclipse.”
My interest in Dalton Trumbo and “Eclipse” began at Mesa Junior College during the 1965-66 school year when I was enrolled in an American Government course taught by professor Mort Perry. Perry was well-liked by most Mesa students, even though he expressed somewhat liberal views on politics and religion.
After a class discussion about Dalton Trumbo, I decided to write a term paper on Trumbo’s “Eclipse” and local politics. I went to the Grand Junction library to check out a copy of the book and discovered the only copies of “Eclipse” were in the library safe and that no one could check them out.
According to local legend, many Grand Junction residents were so upset with Trumbo’s treatment of the town’s founders that they burned the book or threw “Eclipse” into the Colorado River.
At that point, my mother called one of her friends at the library, and somehow, I received permission to check out “Eclipse.” I immediately read Trumbo’s fascinating novel, with its not-so-favorable treatment of local figures, and I started to write my term paper.
A few days later, I arrived at my American Government class and Mort Perry came running up to me, almost out of breath, and said, “You have to get that book back to the library immediately. There are people who are very upset.”
Mort did not elaborate and I took “Eclipse” back to the library, where it was put back into the safe.
Several months later, I was working for the summer in the Washington, D.C. office of U.S. Rep. Wayne Aspinall and I made plans to spend a weekend in New York City.
Mort Perry was spending that summer at his sister’s apartment in New York and he invited me to stay with them on my visit. At that time, I asked Mort to elaborate on what had caused the local uproar over “Eclipse” three decades after the book’s publication.
Mort informed me that Mesa College President William Medesy had received calls from a few influential members of the community and from financial donors who urged Medesy to have the book returned to the library and to discourage student research on the subject of Dalton Trumbo and “Eclipse.”
John W. Miller is a retired college professor who lives in Grand Junction.