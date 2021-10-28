By BRUCE NOBLE
Having used the pages of The Daily Sentinel to offer my thoughts about the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning as director of the Bureau of Land Management (she was recently confirmed by the U.S. Senate), it seems only appropriate for me to offer my opinion about the nomination of Charles F. Sams III as the director of the National Park Service. Sams is an enrolled member of the Cayuse and Walla Walla tribes, which are part of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. He is a Navy veteran who has held a variety of leadership positions with conservation-related groups such as the Indian Country Conservancy, the Umatilla Community Foundation and the Tribal and Native Lands Program for the Trust for Public Lands, just to name a few.
In short, I whole-heartedly support Sams’ nomination as director of the National Park Service. And I am not alone. His nomination has been endorsed by the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, an organization of over 2,000 members with collective National Park Service experience exceeding 40,000 years. The National Parks Conservation Association has also strongly recommended Sams for the position of National Park Service director.
These are not the easiest times to assume the top leadership role in the National Park Service. The publication The Hill reports that the number of permanent employees in the agency has declined by 6% over the past decade. Yet, a union representative for National Park Service employees recently told me that the number of permanent employees has fallen from 20,000 to 14,000, a decline of 30%. Along with staffing concerns, the agency is overrun with visitors seeking refuge from the pandemic. And guidance about responding to the pandemic has whipsawed back and forth as administrations have changed in the White House. All of this has impacted employee morale.
To his credit, Sams has expressed his willingness to tackle these issues. During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Oct. 19, he stated, “The National Park Service cannot achieve its mission without a well-supported workforce and I am committed to focusing on the caretakers of this mission. Staffing, housing and other issues are impacting morale and deserve our active attention.” These are extremely important issues and I wish him the best in addressing them.
A recent article in Outside magazine offered this observation: “Should Sams be confirmed by the Senate, the biggest challenge he’ll face is fixing the mess the previous administration left behind.” I must respectfully disagree. I think the biggest obstacle he will face is gaining the support of National Park Service employees given his lack of prior experience with the agency. Indeed, Senator Angus King of Maine questioned Sams about this issue during the confirmation hearing on Oct. 19. In the process, Senator King compelled Sams to commit to creating an executive team filled with National Park Service veterans.
Again, I must dissent. It is true that a director without prior experience in the agency must rely on his team of senior executives to guide him or her through the minefields that will surely present themselves. Sadly, political machinations and an entrenched good old boy/old girl network has led to what I perceive as incredible weakness among the senior leadership of the National Park Service. Carefully weeding through the team of insiders and creating his own team of people he can rely on seems to me to be the greatest challenge that Sams will face as director of the National Park Service.
There are some excellent reasons why this is exactly the time for a man like Sams to lead the National Park Service. On April 12, 2021, David Truer published an article in the Atlantic Monthly titled “Return the National Parks to the Tribes.” Is this really a good idea? The answer is complicated and beyond the scope of this article, but my opinion is that returning all national parks to the Tribes is not realistic at this moment in time. What is realistic is to dispense with the notion that the national parks were all primeval wilderness when they were “discovered” by Euro-Americans. Native Americans were in our national parks long before anyone else and they deserve a greater voice in how our national parks are managed today. Sams is just the person to usher in the age of greater Native American involvement in the management of our national parks.
I think the oddsmakers would bet good money that Sams’ nomination will soon receive the endorsement of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and that the full Senate will confirm him as the next director of the National Park Service. If I had Sams’ ear, I would tell him to trust his own experience, don’t be intimidated by his lack of previous national park experience and be smart enough to know which insiders you can trust and which ones to ignore. Right now the National Park Service needs Charles F. Sams III as its director. I hope he goes forth and does good and I will be cheering for him.
Bruce Noble retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison.