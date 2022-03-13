By SCOTT BRADEN
Speculative leasing on our public lands is a long-standing issue here in Western Colorado.
It’s an aspect of our antiquated oil and gas leasing system — a system that harms wildlife and public lands, rips off taxpayers and robs communities of access to our natural landscapes. But with recent proposals from both President Biden’s Interior Department and Congress, we finally have the opportunity to make speculative leasing a thing of the past.
Right now, the Biden administration has a window of opportunity to reset the way oil and gas extraction is managed on our public lands, but it’s a very short window. Our leaders must seize this important opportunity to ensure any leasing that occurs on our public lands doesn’t harm Colorado’s communities, wildlife, outdoor recreation or rural economies.
How it hurts
Oil and gas executives would have you believe that speculative leasing doesn’t hurt our public lands in places where drilling isn’t actually happening at the moment. But a new report from Center for Western Priorities, Wilderness Workshop and Colorado Wildlands Project finds that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is nearly three times less likely to conserve wildlands with beneficial recreation, wildlife and natural values when oil and gas leases overlap these lands — even if there is no active drilling taking place.
This is poor stewardship of our public lands. Oil and gas companies can lease our public lands for mere pennies on the dollar. For example, companies pay just $1.50 per acre for certain so-called “noncompetitive” leases, meaning Colorado’s taxpayers make next to nothing off the sale.
Once these lands are leased, the BLM frequently declines to manage those areas for fish and wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation — uses that are important for our way of life and that help fuel our nearly $10 billion dollar outdoor recreation economy that is increasingly important to Western Slope communities like Fruita and Rifle. That hits Coloradans in the pocketbook, and also means that important landscapes, like Grand Hogback, are not managed for people to actually use and enjoy.
Not only are Colorado’s taxpayers getting pennies on the dollar when public lands are leased for speculation, their ability to hunt, fish, camp and experience our public lands are diminished.
What we can do
That is why so many Coloradans are demanding our leaders seize this chance to end speculative leasing. Public support for reform is undeniable: 75% of Coloradans think that oil and gas development on public lands should be stopped or strictly limited.
A recent report from the Department of the Interior recommends taking steps to curb speculative leasing. And Sen. John Hickenlooper has introduced a bill that would end noncompetitive leasing — a major part of the speculative leasing problem — altogether.
We can’t afford to continue with the current federal leasing program that promotes reckless speculation and undermines Colorado’s taxpayers, rural communities, world-class outdoors and outdoor recreation economy. Colorado needs President Biden, along with Sens. Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, to move full steam ahead with ending the long-term harm of speculative leasing.
Scott Braden is the director of the Colorado Wildlands Project. He lives in Grand Junction.