By JIM SPEHAR
Admit it.
Your first thoughts upon hearing that President Trump had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus were either about karma or some version of the oft-repeated “thoughts and prayers.”
Then, for most in the first category, guilt about the “I told you so…” part.
No thoughtful person with a trace of compassion, regardless of political conviction, would wish upon anyone a disease that’s killed more than 200,000 of us in about eight months with the death toll rising daily. Especially, whatever you think of behavior and tactics, someone sitting in our highest office.
As I’ve digested what others have said and written, one passage stood out. It’s from the Associated Press story headlined on the front page of Friday’s Daily Sentinel.
“The news was sure to rattle an already shaken nation still grappling with how to safely reopen while avoiding further spikes. The White House has access to near-unlimited resources, including a constant supply of quick-result tests, and still failed to keep the president safe, raising questions about how the rest of the country will be able to protect its workers, students and public as businesses and schools reopen.”
That’s worth thinking about as we experience an uptick in cases in more than half the states, including in Colorado and, closer to home, right here in Mesa County. Even the most ardent anti-maskers might reconsider whether “freedom” from infection is more valuable than politicized resistance to short-term inconvenience … whether it’s more helpful to double down on known precautionary protocols than pin our hopes on vaccines still in the development and testing stages or the host of wild “cures” that have been advanced.
Those “ounces of prevention” add up, as demonstrated so well right here in River City on the Colorado Mesa University campus, where thoughtful planning, active preventative measures, honest communication, quick responses and buy-in from students and staff have minimized coronavirus impacts.
Lessons to be learned and re-learned while hoping for the best for the President, the First Lady, White House staff, the 40,000+ of us who’ve been contracting the virus each day lately and the millions of Americans and their families who’ve been touched by the disease.
■ ■ ■
Now for what was planned to be the original unavoidable topic of a full column, the so-called “debate” (aka “s**t show” as commentator Dana Bash aptly termed it) many of us endured on Tuesday night.
It’s too easy to blame moderator Chris Wallace for things getting out of hand. But it’s hard to imagine any of us being able to rein in the “Disrupter-in-Chief” whose obvious plan was to control and dominate. What might have been a thoughtful discussion of competing philosophies and agendas quickly became a brawl, not a debate, engendering memories of Donald Trump prowling predator-like behind Hillary Clinton on the 2016 debate stage.
Why he did what he did is puzzling from a practical political standpoint, given that he’s trailing Joe Biden in the polls primarily because of shifting sentiment among women, suburbanites and in all-important swing states. His tactics, unfortunately unsurprising, just exacerbated double-digit deficits in some of those crucial constituencies as evidenced by post-debate questioning. Even allies such as Mitch McConnell now worry about Trump’s campaign conduct and its potential impact down-ballot.
While I liked Dana Bash’s description of the Tuesday night debacle, I’m more appreciative of what another commentator, former George W. Bush campaign communications chief and current MSNBC host Nicole Wallace, had to say immediately afterward.
“Donald Trump just lifted his leg and p****d all over our democracy,” Wallace said.
What remains to be seen is whether anything changes. The bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has promised to add “more structure” to the remaining events. The Trump campaign is resisting changes and, as in 2016, Trump is disparaging the debate process and the commission itself, just as he’s attempting to cast doubt on the entire election process. Short of trap doors beneath the two podiums, it’s hard to see what might help. That includes kill switches on the participant’s microphones.
Meanwhile, all we can do is buckle up, ride out the mess that’ll be the remaining month, and vote. It’s already a sure bet, absent a Goldwater or Dukakis type landslide, that it’ll be days or weeks after Nov. 3 before final results are in and we know if this particular “long national nightmare” is over.
Jim Spehar’s anxiously waiting to receive his ballot, which should come early next week. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.