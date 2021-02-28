By BRUCE NOBLE
As former superintendent of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area, I am delighted to see a path forward for legislation that will finally lead to the official establishment of Curecanti National Recreation Area as a unit of the national park system. Previously, that path had been through the vehicle of the CORE Act. Now, after some repackaging in Congress, the CORE Act has been incorporated into a larger bill called the “Protecting America’s Wilderness & Public Lands Act” (H.R. 803, now referred to as PAWS). With any luck, I suspect that PAWS will be passed by the full House of Representatives and sent on to the Senate about the time you read these words in print.
While I agree with Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland that Congresswoman Diana DeGette should continue her commitment to engage local stakeholders regarding her wilderness bill — a need perhaps greater now that PAWS includes both the wilderness bill and the CORE Act — I find Commissioner Rowland’s objection that wilderness designation denies access to people with disabilities to be a smokescreen. Wheelchairs are allowed in designated wilderness areas. In 1991, Mark Wellman, a paraplegic, climbed 2,200 feet to the top of Half Dome in designated wilderness in Yosemite National Park. No, wilderness is not intended to be and should not be considered an obstacle to anyone pursuing non-motorized outdoor recreation.
I think the real issue here is that many in Mesa County have a knee-jerk reaction to wilderness designations. Wilderness does not typically allow oil and gas exploration, motorized ATV use, mountain biking, and a host of other things that are valued in Mesa County. I would wager that these issues are at the heart of Commissioner Rowland’s objection to not being consulted about this wilderness proposal.
The belief that wilderness designations “lock up” natural resource extraction is overblown. Even if someone harbored that intention, what capacity do the federal land managing agencies really have to achieve that outcome? The National Park Service manages 44 million acres of designated wilderness, more than any other federal agency. And yet, the National Park Service has exactly three permanent employees to manage the agency’s national wilderness portfolio. Three employees for 44 million acres! Granted some of the larger national park areas have full-time wilderness coordinators on their payrolls, but the point remains that wilderness management is under-staffed and under-funded across all federal land managing agencies.
To her credit, Rep. DeGette realizes this is a problem. She also realizes that Congress asked the federal agencies to inventory their acreage to identify potential wilderness areas in the 1970s and yet Congress has never acted on many of the proposals that were put before them. Also of significance, Rep. DeGette knows that many of the wilderness areas in Colorado are what wilderness advocates would consider difficult to reach alpine “rock and ice.” Her legislation aims to establish more low-elevation wilderness areas with the specific goal of making these areas more accessible to the public. I would have loved to see her legislation pay some attention to Colorado National Monument, 75% of which is recommended wilderness that has never been acted on by Congress.
Fortunately, the legislative process will not end once PAWS is passed by the House of Representatives. Those of us who have long wanted to see both this wilderness bill and the CORE Act pass, will have an opportunity to engage more as the bills work their way through the Senate. In so doing, it is exciting to anticipate the enactment of a sweeping piece of public lands legislation that will rightly earn the acclaim of the vast majority of Coloradoans.
Bruce Noble is retired from the National Park Service and lives in Grand Junction.