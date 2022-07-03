By JIM SPEHAR
I usually look forward to Independence Day. Not so much this year.
The 4th of July is normally a time of remembrance and celebration. Flying the flag out front. Remembering the service and sacrifices of family members who helped preserve the freedoms won more than 200 years ago. Doing that in the company of family and friends, young and old. Celebrating with fireworks, either passively in Lincoln Park or out on the Fruita side of the Colorado National Monument or sometimes actively in the driveway or neighborhood streets.
I don’t know where this particular reflection is going, only that I’m not feeling very celebratory this year. Instead, I find myself working my way through all that’s happened recently in our supposedly freedom-loving country. As I said occasionally in my public life when called upon to speak extemporaneously, “I’ll be interested in what I have to say.”
I hadn’t really thought about this weekend’s holiday when I began my usual practice of jotting down potential topics for today’s Daily Sentinel column. It’s a list that should be no surprise, whatever your personal beliefs.
Of course it includes the flurry of U.S. Supreme Court rulings on abortion, guns and religion. All seem to be connected, more or less, to the “strict constructionist” notion that only the original words of the Founding Fathers should govern any interpretation of the principles they labored so mightily to produce.
Never mind that the War of Independence was fought by hastily-assembled state militias armed with single-shot muzzle-loading muskets. That travel in 1776 was by horse and buggy and the principal energy source was wood. That the average life expectancy then was 35 years and women were subservient to men. Or that slavery was OK and only white male property owners were allowed to vote. I thought about all that while reading the following from one of those Founding Fathers:
“I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and Constitutions. But laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind,” Thomas Jefferson wrote. “As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”
Despite Jefferson’s wisdom, Roe v. Wade was overturned partially because “originalist” justices noted abortion isn’t mentioned in the Constitution. No matter that AR-15s, AK-47s and their ilk aren’t either. Or that the definition of a “well-regulated militia” has evolved to include any individual wanting to personally amass, absent meaningful rules, enough child-killing weapons of mass destruction to equip such a troop. Or that long-recognized principles such as separation of church and state can now be turned on their head with the assistance of new Supreme Court members whose confirmation statements about “settled law” might now be considered a “Big Lie.”
The hastily scheduled Monday hearing of the Jan. 6 committee made my list. I wish I could have been shocked by the revelations of Cassidy Hutchinson. But her testimony while under oath was as compelling as the events she described were disappointing. “Pardon me” (as some she talked about asked) for being inclined to believe her despite later denials from some of those mentioned who have yet to offer comments under oath and still refuse to testify before the committee.
If there’s any solace from Tuesday’s primary, it’s that those of us who know Tina Peters best soundly rejected her quest to become Secretary of State. Statewide she could only manage a third-place finish behind some guy named Mike. Coupled with losses by deniers at the top of the Republican ticket, Greg Lopez and Ron Hanks to be specific, there’s hope we’re starting to put that silliness behind us here in Colorado. That hope is tempered by the prospect of being stuck with our shoot-from-the-hip embarrassment of a 3rd CD congressional representative for at least two more years.
If there’s cause for celebration this weekend, it’s that we’re still standing, albeit a bit battered. There’ll likely be as many peaks and valleys in our future as we’ve weathered in the past. With the strong foundation built more than two centuries ago and commemorated this and every other 4th of July, we’ll survive.
