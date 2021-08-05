By SEAN GOODBODY
COVID is again on offense in Mesa County. The delta variant rages, our vaccination rates lag, hospitals are near capacity, case numbers are still disturbingly high, health-care workers are stretched thin and kids under 12 can’t get vaccinated. Yet District 51 recently announced it will not require masks or social distancing in schools.
Supporters for Open & Safe Schools (“SOS”) sprang up in response. This is a nonpartisan group of parents and grandparents who want schools to stay open, and for kids to be safe from COVID. We realize there is large, vehement opposition to masking in this county. That sentiment has filtered down to schools — loudly.
But the opposing sides have three critical hunks of common ground: 1. We all want schools to be open; 2. We all want our kids to be safe; and 3. We all want this damned pandemic to be over.
The best way to achieve all three of these goals is a District 51 mandate requiring masks, especially for kids under 12.
Here’s why.
First, masks indoors reduce transmission of COVID. That’s proven. (An aside — transmission of regular influenza was extraordinarily low last winter, largely due to masking and social distancing.) Whether or not you believe COVID is “dangerous” is irrelevant to this analysis. COVID transmission in schools will result in multi-day quarantines. This means kids stay home, and schools are short-staffed. And if those effects pile up, schools will close.
We all want schools to stay open to enrich and socialize our kids. But schools also serve an essential economic function — childcare! I represent workers for a living, and know that working people rarely have flexibility to miss days of work to take care of kids, especially unexpectedly. Want to stay working, and earning? Support SOS’s proposals.
Second, we are getting close to getting vaccine approval for all children. While kids 12 and over can already receive a vaccine, kids aged 6-11 may be eligible in October or November.
Parents of 12-and-over kids already have the chance to make choices about vaccines. Parents of younger kids (including me!) don’t yet have that opportunity. Once all kids can get vaccinated, then there truly can be a “choice” — vaccinate your kids, or run the risk that they catch COVID. Once parents of all ages of kids have that choice, the need for masks and social distancing in schools will diminish. The vaccine was the light at the end of the tunnel. The end of the tunnel itself may be just months away.
Third, hope is not a plan. We can discard masks and distancing and hope that COVID spread is limited, but that’s not realistic. Just ask Mississippi. Public schools in southern Mississippi reopened two weeks ago with “mask optional” policies. They are already shutting down due to rampant COVID transmission, going virtual until numbers decline, and then reinstating mask requirements. Do we think the virus will treat us any differently?
Dr. Diana Sirko and the District 51 school board must lead. And leading means making difficult, unpopular choices that are nevertheless the right choices. The data and guidance are unanimous — masking in indoor settings is essential to curbing the spread of the virus. Jeff Kuhr and the county health department have already indicated Mesa County will not follow medical guidance on masking in high-transmission communities. I won’t mince words: That’s the wrong call. Please, District 51: make the right one, even if you’re grilled for it. That’s leadership.
Fortunately, District 51 has already been a leader in COVID safety. Last year, it was the largest school district in Colorado not to close, thanks to its masking, distancing, and cohorting policies. We already have the blueprint. Do it again! Jefferson County has just announced it will require masks for kids aged 3-11. All District 51 has to do is hop on the same bus. (And, from a realpolitik perspective, this is Dr. Sirko’s last year as superintendent. She can make hard choices without fear of political repercussions.)
Will a mask mandate be easy to enforce, or 100% effective? No. But, like seat belts, I’d rather people wear masks sometimes than never at all.
Each side of this debate has a common enemy, the coronavirus itself. If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then let’s mandate masks and distancing in schools. That will beat back the virus for a few more months until vaccines are universally available. Reduce transmissions, reduce quarantines, reduce school closures, and keep our kids’ (and our own!) lives as normal as possible. District 51 must have the courage to lead us there.
Sean Goodbody is a Grand Junction attorney representing injured workers all over western Colorado. Email sgoodbody.gjsentinel@gmail.com.