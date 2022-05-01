By DENNIS SIMPSON
The Sentinel recently gave the city of Grand Junction a “B+” in its recent evaluation of the transparency of several governments in our area. As a member of the City Council, it is my belief that this grade was much too high and would like to explain my logic in reaching this conclusion. It has been a year since I was elected to the city council. During the campaign, I promised to do all I could to improve the transparency and accountability of our city government.
While small improvements have occurred, much more change can and should be made. I had hoped to convince other council members and the city manager to adopt an attitude that would result in disclosures and discussions even when state law does not mandate disclosure. Some of the decisions reached (personnel issues, contract negotiations etc.) must be addressed in executive session, but there is room for improvement in other areas. Unfortunately, I have had to deal with a strong inclination from the others to maintain the status quo. Here are some of the areas that I would like to change.
Financial reporting
I believe the council should require accountability from staff regarding how the taxpayers’ money is spent. The current process calls for minimal reporting on a quarterly basis and our agendas never allow time for questions and discussion with staff. Recently, the topic of improving financial reporting was included on an agenda, at my request. Prior to the meeting, I prepared a list of suggested changes to be discussed. When the topic came up, I asked other council members if they had any interest in considering change. My query met with dead silence, which caused me to conclude that no other council member was interested.
A matter of great importance to me is that council be given regular updates of progress on our large capital projects. The 2022 city budget calls for $85 million in capital project, yet council (and the public) are not supplied with any financial reporting as the projects’ progress. I have suggested what I believe should be provided for council to fulfill its responsibility to the people who elected us. My suggestions have fallen on deaf ears.
Budgeting
Over the years, I have watched how the annual city budget is developed. The process the city uses is as far away from transparent at it can be. In my research I have found no other city of our size that does what we do.
The first problem with the budget is that the council is not privy to anything about the budget for the succeeding year until early October and it is typically into November before a full disclosure of expected spending is made. Those who have done budgets know that many assumptions are required to project what is going to happen in the future. Stating and discussing assumptions is especially important for a large organization like the city.
The process for getting from what the city manager presents to council to budget adoption in December is very structured. While there are several meetings (controlled by the city manager) in this time period, the time allocated for council to direct change is severely limited. Thus, the adopted budget is almost exactly what was proposed by the city manager.
We spend most of the taxpayer’s money compensating city employees. The labor budget is set very high. The city manager presents a budget that assumes that every position will be filled for every day of the year. The city never has every position filled and is always trying to hire more people, particularly in the public safety departments.
Recently, the city manager sent council an email informing council that he had decided to give a $1,500 bonus to every full-time employee (with a total cost of $1.1 million). This idea was never mentioned when the budget was presented. He was able to do this with almost no public disclosure because it fits within the bloated budget adopted by council.
Other issues
■ City agendas should be decided by the entire council, not exclusively by the mayor and mayor pro tem. Much power is held by those who control what council is allowed to discuss.
■ All council meetings should follow Roberts Rules of Order.
■ Council needs to develop written policies for staff. Policies allow the council to hold the city manager accountable.
■ All public meetings of the council should be videoed and posted on the web.
■ Council members should not have to include the city manager in all communications with senior staff.
■ Council should not allow the spirit of the Open Meeting Law to be violated by transferring tax money to not-for-profit corporations who spend the tax money and don’t disclose details of the expenditures.
There will be another grade given next year. I hope the Sentinel will give the city the grade it deserves and that, if it is a good grade, it will be because there is real transparency.
Dennis Simpson is a member of the Grand Junction City Council representing District D.