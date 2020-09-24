By BRUCE NOBLE
I always look forward to reading Greg Walcher’s weekly column. Although I usually view the issues very differently than he does, I am always anxious to know what he’s thinking. Such was the case with his recent piece about the eviction of local residents that cleared the way for the creation of Shenandoah National Park. In this case, however, I totally agree with him about the deplorable manner in which the National Park Service treated people who lived in the area that became Shenandoah National Park.
In truth, the situation is even uglier than Mr. Walcher described. In 1925, Secretary of the Interior Hubert Work authorized the establishment of the Southern Appalachian National Parks Commission. At that time, the National Park Service was interested in establishing more of a presence in the eastern United States. The Southern Appalachian National Parks Commission worked to develop a process for establishing not just Shenandoah National Park, but also Mammoth Cave, Great Smoky Mountains, and the Blue Ridge Parkway. To be fair, there were property owners in these areas who willingly sold land to the National Park Service and, in some cases, even donated their land to further the goals of national park creation. Still, condemnation through court-mandated property sales provided a tool to be used against landowners who refused to sell willingly. If the situation was not already messy enough, many of the forced land sales occurred in the middle of the Great Depression when property owners were hard pressed to start over in a new location.
What is missing from the conversation is a larger context in which to interpret these extreme measures. First, it was by no means only the National Park Service that operated in such a heavy-handed measure. The Bureau of Reclamation and the Army Corps of Engineers condemned land in order to build reservoirs. So did the Tennessee Valley Authority. The U.S. military has done the same to establish firing ranges and training areas. Two wrongs don’t make a right, as the saying goes, but it is an unfortunate fact that the U.S. government in the first half of the 20th century operated as if it better understood what served the “national interest” than did local citizens who bore the brunt of federal government actions.
Why did the federal government change course? There are many reasons, but one big one involved the advent of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in 1970. NEPA was perhaps the ultimate “sunshine law” that brought federal actions out into the open and gave private citizens the right to comment on those actions. Thanks to NEPA, it became much more difficult for the federal government to impose its will on local people without first building support for the proposed federal actions.
Ironically, our current presidential administration that professes mistrust of the motives of the “deep state” and states their desire to protect the interest of the people by “draining the swamp” is actually trying to weaken the protective measures included in NEPA. Secretary David Bernhardt has already invoked measures within the Department of the Interior to restrict the length of NEPA documents and to shorten the time frame required to produce them. Yes, any government process can use fine-tuning from time to time, but do not be fooled by the motives here. The intent is to weaken NEPA and to limit the ability to protect the American people from federal actions.
It should also be noted that the National Park Service is no longer in the land condemnation business. This is not just policy (that is subject to change), it is frequently written into the law. For example, the legislation that authorized the conversion of Black Canyon of the Gunnison from a national monument to a national park in 1999 specifically states, “No land or interest in land may be acquired without the consent of the owner.” Such language is now typically included in legislation that creates new national park areas.
Martin Luther King, Jr. said that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” The truth of this statement is reflected in the progress the federal government has made in its treatment of local citizens since the days preceding the enactment of NEPA in 1970. Part of the joy of living on the Western Slope of Colorado involves our proximity to public lands and, quite frankly, the presence of land managers who have made it common practice to strive to be good neighbors. Yet do not be deceived into thinking that the very measures that moved the federal government toward a good neighbor policy are secure right now. We cannot take the rights that we have gained for granted, nor can we forget the need to remain forever vigilant in our quest to protect those rights. What we have gained is far too valuable to give away.
Bruce Noble recently retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.