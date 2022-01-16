By TIM FOLEY
The news stories and images are gripping — wildfires, or megafires, “that are a result of climate change.” The narrative, pictures and video are captivating. They contain everything compelling, devastation, tragedy, suffering, grief, loss, misery, sorrow, death and destruction. Everything. Everything, that is, except science.
Increasing temperatures do contribute to the increasing fire intensities we have recently experienced. While the correlation exists, to leap to an assumption, without any corroborating data, that the warmer temperatures are the primary cause of increased fire activity is an exercise in inductive logic, not science.
Most people don’t realize that the current increase of fire size and intensity over time has been predicted for decades by scientists. A future of increased fire activity has been assumed for some time, independent of warming temperatures. While warmer temperatures have accelerated this process, there is no data that indicates climate change is the driving factor.
It comes down to a biological equation that is found in the arid west: photosynthesis > decomposition, or put another way, stuff grows faster than it rots. An ever accumulating quantity of flammable biomass is not a sustainable situation. There is a balancing force in nature that helps compensate for this imbalance. Whether it be the infrequent crown fires in lodgepole and piñon/juniper forests, or the frequent low intensity fires in ponderosa stands, fire is the natural stabilizing force in the western American forests.
A war footing on wildfire
In 1910 multiple small fires ignited in northern Idaho and Western Montana. On Aug. 20 and 21 the “Big Burn” consumed 3 million acres and claimed 86 lives. Most of the damage occurred on Aug. 20 during six hours of high winds. After 1910 the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Interior went on a war footing, with wildfire being the enemy. Mechanized ground forces, later augmented by aviation resources, were organized, trained and deployed to attack this new adversary.
For many decades these aggressive policies were very successful. When I received my initial fire training in 1975 the policy was that all fires were to be controlled by the next morning by 10 a.m. at 10 acres or less. What we failed to realize was that with every successful year of firefighting was also one more year of accumulating fuels. The clock was ticking.
Forest management, in the form of decreasing flammable biomass through thinning and timber harvest mimicked fire and helped mitigate the fuel accumulation. Selective harvest in ponderosa woodlands and clear-cuts in lodgepole forests mimicked the effects of fire. The environmental movement of the 1970s and 1980s saw this form of forest management as an abomination and successfully hobbled any significant fuels reduction. The National Environmental Policy Act became a weapon used in litigation to prevent any serious wildland management. The informal term for this was “analysis paralysis.” The rate of fuel accumulation accelerated.
Science based fire management
Prescribed fire is a tool, but the use of fire is a two edged sword. The mountains are home to an ever increasing number of people, many of whom build homes in dense stands of trees or brush. Air quality can be impacted. An escaped prescribed fire in 2012 resulted in the Colorado State Forest Service being stripped of its fire responsibilities. Since that event the State of Colorado has not had an effective prescribed fire program.
To understand the effect of fuel accumulation, consider this illustration. You are preparing your fireplace. Every day you add a log. This continues, but you never light the fire. The logs eventually fill the fireplace and are now piling up in your living room. When the wood eventually ignites, the room temperature will not very influential in what happens. The volume of accumulated fuel is the driving factor. You can stand much closer to a campfire on a hot summer day than a bonfire on a cold winter night.
Our best science, which includes U.S. Forest Service fire behavior computer modeling, shows that while temperatures and moisture content are influences, the ever increasing quantity of vegetative material is the major driver in the propagation of the megafires that we have been experiencing.
This is not to say that efforts to moderate our climate are not warranted. But successful climate mitigation actions, when not conducted in concert with scientifically based forest management, would only slow the increase of fire activity we have experienced.
In the short-term our hands are tied. There will be continued increasing fire activity in the coming decade or two. It will take a long time to counter the impact that 100+ years of removing fire from our mountains has had.
In Colorado, the recent megafires will not be the last. There is the opportunity to decrease the fire hazard on both public and private lands. It is a matter of whether there is the resolve to face the issue. While there are many competing issues for scarce resources, fire seems to always has the final word. If we don’t take action to reduce fuels and improve the health of the forests, the design of nature will continue to bring things back to balance in these dramatic violent events.
Tim Foley was the West Zone Division Chief in Grand Junction for 10 years for fire management on USFS, NPS and BLM lands before retiring. He has a forestry degree from CSU and an MBA from CU.