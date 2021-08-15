By RICH ALWARD and TAMERA MINNCK
“Every part of a degree warming that we can avert will make the future better.”
— Amy Snover, University of Washington, Director, Climate Impacts Group
It is a fact that human emissions of the pollutants carbon dioxide, methane, and other gases are causing the global climate to warm, and change in other ways, too. These pollutants will continue to be the cause of greater change until after net emissions from human activities are brought below zero.
These are the blunt conclusions recently announced by the world’s greatest experts in climate science in the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report on the physical science basis of climate change.
The accumulation of carbon dioxide and methane pollution in the atmosphere is the result of human burning of fossil fuels, especial coal, oil, and natural gas. Through 2019, humans have polluted the atmosphere with 2.4 trillion metric tons of carbon dioxide, resulting in global average temperatures warming 1.9ºF (1.07ºC).
We in the western United States, and especially in western Colorado, have become familiar with some of the punishing effects of climate change. Much of Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco Counties, along with Grand County, Utah, have already warmed over 5ºF since 1895, a rate much faster than any other region in the country.
High temperatures accompanied by low precipitation resulted in 78% of Colorado suffering in extreme drought (or worse) through last fall. The flow of the Colorado River has declined nearly 20% over the past century.
Over the course of a few months in 2020, we witnessed the three largest wildfires ever recorded in state history.
Annually, we have endured unhealthy air quality resulting from record fires throughout the western US.
Unseasonable and extreme frosts have killed plants and reduced harvests in our local vineyards and orchards.
Flash flooding has led to devastating losses of topsoil and destroyed critical highways.
The heat, droughts, fires, smoke, and closed roads have harmed our local economy.
At this point, it is completely irresponsible to continue to dither and blame this group or that governor for this particular wildfire or that particular road closure. It is too late to talk blithely about “innovation” or the potential for carbon capture. It is negligent to argue that raking forest floors or logging more trees are real solutions. It is offensive that politicians continue to deflect responsibility and feign uncertainty when scientists have been sounding warnings for well over four decades.
If we want a fighting chance of limiting global warming to 2.7ºF (1.5ºC) thus avoiding the worst outcomes over the next few decades, then the remaining carbon dioxide we can safely emit is just 0.4 trillion metric tons. This budget will be exceeded in 12 years at our current rate of emissions if we continue to delay rather than take immediate and decisive action.
In other words, according to the most knowledgeable people studying this problem, we have already expended 87% of our “carbon dioxide budget” and we are 70% of the way towards reaching the dangerous threshold of 1.5ºC of human-caused global warming.
We know, and have known, what is causing the climate to change. We know, and have known, that extreme weather events have and will become more extreme and more frequent.
We know, and have known, that we need to stop burning fossil fuels and polluting our life-giving atmosphere with carbon dioxide and methane.
Congress must pass the budget proposal to include fighting climate change. It will change how we power our lives and our economy. It will ensure that those who are most at risk of suffering from climate change are not burdened with having to pay for retooling our economy. Those who have profited the most from putting all of us in harm’s way will be required to pay the most to implement the solutions.
Of course, the usual gang of professional purveyors of disinformation and merchants of doubt, with funding from fossil fuel interests, are working feverishly to block this legislation, along with any other real solutions. We cannot let them succeed again. Nor can we allow a block of U.S. senators that represent just 43% of Americans force any further delays.
Enacting and implementing solutions that will slow and reverse climate change within the next few decades is fiscally responsible. A stabilized climate means bridges rebuilt to withstand the new 100-year event won’t need to be frequently repaired when those extremes soon begin occurring every decade.
Expanding reservoirs will be wasted money if we remain mired in extreme drought for decades, and there is no rain or snow to fill them.
By stabilizing our climate by 2050 and limiting the increase in average temperature to 1.5ºC, we can begin planning and building for a better future. Or as Irwin Corey observed, “If we don’t change direction soon, we’ll end up where we’re going.”
Richard Alward, PhD, is an environmental scientist in Grand Junction. He served on the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission for nine years where he worked to achieve improvements in reclamation rules and bonding requirements in Colorado. Tamera Minnick, PhD, earned her doctorate in Ecology from Colorado State University. She was a professor of environmental science at Colorado Mesa University until recently retiring.
The authors note that the 41-page summary of the climate scientists’ report is available for free at www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/#TS. The more detailed 150-page Technical Summary is also available at this same link. And if, after reading the Technical Summary, you still have unanswered questions about the evidence that supports these scientific findings, you can download the full 3,949-page Scientific Report, for free, at the very same link.