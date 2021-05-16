By JIM SPEHAR
“Ethics is knowing the difference between what you have the right to do and what is right to do.”
— Potter Stewart,
U.S. Supreme Court Justice
Our masks may be going away, at least for those of us who are vaccinated, but some lessons will linger for a while. Funny, isn’t it, in a sad sort of way, how a simple health precaution recommended by all but a few outliers in the medical profession turned into a 15-month political football that brought out both the best and worst in us.
One message in the Daily Sentinel’s “Who Said It?” (yes, that renaming is intentional) epitomized the selfishness that’s been prevalent for the last year or so. The anonymous writer commented on both the prospect of drought-related water rationing, then continued.
“It’s like wearing a mask, etc., it kinda irritates the citizenry. Voters don’t like such things,” he/she said. “Myself? I admit I’d rather die from the plague and wither from dehydration than give up my freedom to wear what I want and shower every day for 30 minutes.”
I suppose, as has been demonstrated in so many ways lately, that’s the dumbed-down definition of any shared rights and responsibilities as a society. If it irritates us, if it upsets voters, it shouldn’t apply. No matter that masks were never intended to protect the wearer but were instead designed to protect those around anyone with the potential to spread the disease.
It’ll be a sad day when the whims of irritated voters override the educated advice of medical professionals. Especially the loudmouthed “Bubba” in the jacked up pickup, tattered flags flying, we witnessed pausing to denigrate a parent with a couple of young kids, all masked up, in the Safeway parking lot. Or the many others who flaunted their “freedumb” by ignoring the signs requiring masks before entering private businesses.
Thankfully, we’ve also seen the best of us emerge during the pandemic.
Early on, with supplies short, countless private citizens took it upon themselves to make and share masks. Fabric scraps may not have been the preferred material. But at the time those homemade masks helped alleviate shortages and provided a measure of protection. Our local hospitals banded together to assure resources would be used most efficiently. Jeff Kuhr and the Mesa County Public Health acted admirably to provide accurate information and helm the Five-Star Program.
The announcement a few days ago comes with a caveat.
More of us need vaccinations if we’re to accomplish “herd immunity.” There’ll be a tendency to think the pandemic is now over, that the ability for those vaccinated to go mask-less in all but the most crowded situations means any danger is in the rear view mirror. With variants emerging, even too close to home here in Mesa County, that’s not yet the case.
Perhaps the ability to “free the face” will be the encouragement needed for those who’ve yet to be vaccinated to get their shots.
■ ■ ■
Interesting comments followed last Sunday’s missive on the state of the Republican party.
This came from a former GOP officeholder: “I long for the day when I have a choice that is someone sane… The biggest problem is that nobody that is sane wants to enter politics any more. Just glad I could serve in a more civil time and place.”
Conspiracy theories are alive and well: “The plan was to count the Trump votes then bring in enough illegal votes for Creepy Joe in key Counties and States where they knew they could get away with it, and have the Democratic run courts in those states deny the legal challenges... not on merit or lack thereof ....but simply going along with the plan.”
From a well-known local Democrat: “The GOP response: ‘If people aren’t going to vote for us, let’s just pass laws so they can’t vote.’ ”
And a former local GOP chair completely ignored the factual information in the column: “Well my friend, I’ve watched you drinking more and more of the cool aid over the years and today’s article was proof of its effect. Just disgusting and deplorable. How dare you!”
Let me dare to mention that the number of people self-identifying with the Republican Party is now at its lowest point in nearly a decade according to a recent Gallup Poll.
“The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it emotionally.”
— Flannery O’Connor, American author
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.