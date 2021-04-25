Editor’s note: This is the final installment of a three-part series on the Curecanti legislation in the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act.
By BRUCE NOBLE
The agreement that launched Curecanti National Recreation Area in 1965 was signed by three interesting men. Foremost among them was the renowned conservationist and Secretary of the Interior, Stewart Udall. Among other things, Udall stood next to President Lyndon B. Johnson at the White House when the Wilderness Act was signed into law in 1964. Another signatory to the Curecanti agreement was George Hartzog, a man who loved the National Park Service, but ruled the organization with an iron-hand as its director. Finally, the agreement includes the signature of Bureau of Reclamation Director Floyd Dominy. Dominy was both a dedicated dam-builder and a notorious womanizer who would not have fared well in the era of the Me Too Movement. (Dominy’s antics, both noteworthy and nefarious, are well documented in John McPhee’s “Conversations with the Archdruid” and Mark Reisner’s “Cadillac Desert.”)
While it’s too bad that it has taken 56 years for Congress to produce legislation authorizing Curecanti National Recreation Area, the truth is that the 1965 agreement has worked pretty well. In short, the Bureau of Reclamation manages the water in the three reservoirs at Curecanti and the National Park Service manages the recreation on and around those waters. None of that will change when the CORE Act passes and Curecanti is officially authorized in law.
The mandate may be simple, but the work isn’t. The Bureau of Reclamation must manage the water supply for downstream irrigators, provide for peak flows through Black Canyon during the spring runoff season, and keep enough water in the Gunnison River to provide habitat for endangered fish. The National Park Service must accommodate a million visitors a year through two sizable marinas, hundreds of camp sites, a large visitor center (soon to be fully renovated), and a complicated tour boat operation on Morrow Point Reservoir during the summer months. None of this is easy, but it happens through the hard work and cooperation of dedicated professionals in two government agencies.
So why is legislation so important for Curecanti? First and foremost, it is difficult to operate without clearly defined and legally-defensible boundaries. The current “boundaries,” such as they are, consist only of the land set aside for the reservoir projects. That may work for the Bureau of Reclamation, but the National Park Service has a broader natural and cultural resource management portfolio that requires more specificity where the boundaries are concerned.
In addition, both agencies must have a clear understanding of who owns what within Curecanti. This dilemma is probably most clearly illustrated in Cimarron, the third-most visited spot in Curecanti National Recreation Area. Once a thriving livestock shipping point during the heyday of the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad, Cimarron today is the access point to Morrow Point Dam, the site of an impressive display of historic railroad cars, an access point to a hiking trail, and a place to put in a small boat for those intrepid souls trying to reach Crystal Reservoir. Sadly, the interpretive (ie. educational) signage and other infrastructure at a nice river overlook are poorly maintained because both agencies have not come to an agreement about ownership of these assets. This is just one example of a confusing ownership situation at Curecanti that works to the detriment of the visiting public. It needs to end.
Fortunately, Section 402 of the Curecanti legislation embedded in the CORE Act allows the directors of the Bureau of Reclamation and the National Park Service to enter into management agreements. A management agreement would be a great place to clarify the ownership issues that exist between the two agencies. I would feel even better if some language was added to Section 402 specifying that the agencies must resolve these ownership issues related to interpretive signage. Either way, there seems to be a path forward that will allow these ownership questions to be rectified in a way that facilitates the efficient operation of both agencies and works to the benefit of the visitors.
In the end, legislation that promotes the efficiency of the federal government may seem like an oxymoron. I assure you, this is not the case. More efficient government operations saves money for the taxpayers. The Curecanti legislation will be a “win” for taxpayers and the government alike.
So thank you to Congressman Neguse and Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper for your support of the CORE Act. Let’s get it to the floor of the Senate, passed, and sent to the president for signature as soon as possible. The CORE Act has been vetted and vetted again for well over a decade. In rapidly growing Colorado, it’s time to check old business off the list before moving on to other pressing public land issues in our state. The time for the CORE Act is now.
Bruce Noble retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison. He lives in Grand Junction.