By STEVE ERKENBRACK
An event this month prompted me to reflect on the years I spent working with law enforcement. A former colleague quietly stepped into retirement after decades of service to this community. These words are not entirely about him, they encompass all who claim the title “cop.”
Mike Nordine joined the Grand Junction Police Department in the 1980s. He was rail-thin and well-disciplined, with a humility that fit his uniform like a hand-in-a-glove. For decades, he quietly did his duty, capably filling whatever role was asked of him, from street cop to interim chief.
Routine and readiness
When I was the elected District Attorney in the 1980s and 1990s, I met regularly with law enforcement agencies to explore ways we could work together to better protect our community from the guilty without sweeping the innocent into the net. This core principle of our justice system was embraced by Mike and his colleagues as they performed their under-appreciated duties, which I broke down roughly as 90% routine, 5% report-writing, 4% getting grilled by a lawyer second-guessing a split-second decision with the benefit of hindsight and reflection and 1% danger.
The thing is, you never know where and when that 1% will surface. These public servants go to work each day, leaving loved ones who say a prayer for their safe return at the end of shift. Cops work all hours of the day, for crime does not punch a clock, so crime-fighters can’t either.
These outstanding men and women in uniform do this for one reason: to protect the rest of us.
Controversy and context
These sentiments are not to ignore a “bad apple” with a badge nor to condone the abysmal actions of a police officer choking a man for 9 minutes or shooting a fleeing suspect in the back. Such stories scream to the public, and rightly so. But you’ll never see a headline reading: “Officers serve another day keeping us safe without incident” although that is the reality across the country for thousands in law enforcement like Mike Nordine.
The few bad cops should be identified, held accountable and stripped of the uniform. Their actions demand systemic review. That serves all of us, but especially the many good officers, whose reputations are tainted in the eyes of some by the outrageous actions of a few outliers.
That said, cries to “defund the police” not only miss the point, they ignore what is working. It’s like looking at a premature baby in an Intensive Care Nursery and concluding: “This baby is sick; let’s disconnect the tubes and respirator and see what happens.”
The system cannot function well with a tolerance for bad cops, but it can’t function at all in the absence of good cops.
Commitment and community
As the headlines capture the exception, we should be mindful of the rule. And acknowledge the breadth of skills good men and women bring to their roles in law enforcement every day. I have witnessed cops exercise superhuman courage and calm, persuading angry and armed hostage-takers to release their would-be victims. I have seen them painstakingly secure and inspect a crime scene searching for minute clues. I’ve seen innovative problem-solving on the spot: once, when a woman was dragged into a back room at a convenience store and assaulted at knife-point, but was unable to see her assailant, a cop thought to dust the dirty floor for fingerprints, and got a serial rapist off the streets. I’ve seen cops hold a sobbing woman as she learned that her husband had become a lifeless victim of senseless violence. I’ve seen cops keep their composure as they endured contentious cross-examination from lawyers who had never faced a gun or approached a situation that was all-too-literally “deadly” quiet.
What makes these men and women willing to don a badge and a bullet-proof vest, and go serve another day? Simply a sense of duty to the rest of us. They live among us, shop in the same stores, send their kids to the same schools, go to the same sporting events. But they are also apart, sharing the support and camaraderie of a club that, as Mike is now learning, transcends retirement. For they have served well, and only they know the sacrifice it took.
So, to Mike and Riecke and Bob and Donna and countless others who labored in the trenches while I and my fellow DAs, past and present, manned the microphones and explained their actions, I present this Ode to Service. We your neighbors owe you much. Salud.
To the rest of us, if you know someone who has worn a gun, not to assault, but to protect, you might thank him or her. The rights I so often address in this column, so sacred to all in this country, would be meaningless without the public safety network of law enforcement to ensure the safe exercise of those privileges. That network consists of individuals serving selflessly. It’s a strong network that weathers the retirement of champions, because older champions beget younger champions through the example they set over decades.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.