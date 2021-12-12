By JIM SPEHAR
There’s a responsibility that comes with being gifted this space on the editorial page on Sundays. The charge is to reflect on current events, to hopefully prompt discussions about issues and happenings that in earlier times could have been termed “water cooler talk” and now might inspire or even demand digital exchanges on whatever platform you fancy.
Lately there’ve been problems with that, concerns that arise around both local and national issues as just a few events or personalities seem to suck all the air out of the room. The list would include COVID-19 and vaccinations, Tina Peters and supposed voter fraud, Lauren Boebert’s orchestrated outrageousness, a stalemated Congress seemingly less interested in governing than in tacking partisan hides on the wall while traditional and alternative media focus more on the mechanics of decision-making than competing ideas and their impacts.
It’s not that those matters don’t deserve our attention. It’s that they occupy so much space in our heads that too many other critical issues don’t get the consideration they deserve. I’ve been as guilty of that as anyone.
Way too much attention is being paid to a couple hundred misinformed people, egged on by outside agitators, with enough free time to gather in the middle of a weekday to protest alleged voting fraud. A few dozen vaccine protesters waving signs at Seventh Street and Patterson Road hijack headlines, gaining more attention than the more than 100 people, 80% of them unvaccinated, who’ve died COVID-related deaths in Mesa County since Oct. 1.
Boebert’s attempts to elbow on to the far-right podium with Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene created a huge campaign war chest and fed her need for attention. But they also leave her with an approval rating lower than Joe Biden’s, divert our gaze from her total lack of legislative success and her many votes at odds with the needs of her constituents. Ongoing delays in “Building Back Better” call to mind humorist Dave Barry’s observation that Democrats, at least at the national level, “seem to be basically nicer people, but they have demonstrated time and time again that they have the management skills of celery.”
What else might occupy our attention?
How about 31 school shootings in the U.S. this year, 23 since Aug. 1, including another one a few weeks ago in Aurora? Shootings that have left nine students and three adults dead and 53 others injured, bringing to mind an observation I saw that “the same people who don’t care if your kid is gunned down at school also don’t care if they contract COVID there.”
And another about folks who claim to care so much about the unborn, but apparently consider kids already here sacrificial lambs in the battle against commonsense gun and ammo regulations.
Speaking of COVID, how about a District 51 administration and new school board moving the Dec. 14 board meeting to Colorado Mesa University’s ballroom to allow safe social distancing, while leaving students in most school classrooms, where space is at a premium, unmasked and without requiring vaccinations?
What incentives do you suppose Colorado economic developers would extend if offered the opportunity to inject more than $240 million into local economies every month without increasing population or needing additional infrastructure and services? As a former member of the Colorado Economic Development Commission, I can tell you they’d do backflips and eagerly ask “how high” if told to jump. That’s the impact of giving 580,000 Colorado families an average of $420 each month under the temporary Child Tax Credit advances championed by Sen. Michael Bennet and included in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Legislation to extend those payments into 2022 is still pending. Maybe Rep. Boebert and her fellow Republicans in Congress will vote “yes” this time.
One winter storm, even if laden with high moisture content snow, does not end a drought. Several columns, indeed a whole Sunday edition of The Daily Sentinel, could be filled with stories about even more severe water shortages expected in 2022 and all the machinations going on among seven states, two countries and several tribes to manage a dwindling Colorado River that sustains 40 million people.
Finally, we fought a war to avenge the deaths 80 years ago last week of 2,403 Americans at Pearl Harbor. Today we persist in fighting among ourselves over how to manage a pandemic that’s claimed 800,000 American lives in a year, almost 10,000 of them in Colorado and nearly 500 here in Mesa County.
Go figure.
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.