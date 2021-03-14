By STEVE ERKENBRACK
Many of us bask in the comfort of one or two media silos, being told things with a slant we already believe and — just as importantly — not being told things that clash with that narrative. These feeds tilt both left and right. Some media outlets occasionally add a subtext that the extremes on the other side want to destroy America as we know it, leading fine people to fierce polarization.
Our nation has been through intense conflict before, sometimes rising to rage, but this is unprecedented. Even in the depths and divisions of the Great Depression and the New Deal of the 1940s, or the civil rights conflicts and Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the issues concerned a different vision for the country — admittedly very different — but not the assertion that the other side wanted to destroy America.
This is dangerous in the extreme in a world with international adversaries who will exploit such divisions to the detriment of us all. Of course, there have always been a tiny fringe of extremists in America; such is the price of a free society. But both sides of the partisan divide are heavily populated by well-meaning citizens committed to this country, its liberty and its legacy, even as they disagree intensely on issues. And each ideological wing is not just of value, it is sometimes essential. A case in point: the COVID-19 vaccine.
On the right…
Though many liberals hesitate to acknowledge it, the Trump administration deserves great credit for harnessing the innovation of the private sector in Operation Warp Speed. Whether the core motivation was politics or policy, the effectiveness of the effort is self-evident. It is no coincidence that the vaccine was developed predominantly through privately-owned pharmaceutical corporations. The government recognized that such companies exist primarily to make a profit for their shareholders, not to make medicine for altruistic purposes.
So, the Trump administration used tax dollars and aligned financial incentives to drive private sector decisions in order to attain a public sector good. The effort proceeded with a minimum of government red tape and with unprecedented speed. Vaccines historically take many years to develop; for COVID, we had two vaccines within a year, and a third in just over a year. In the arena of pharmacological accomplishments, this was unprecedented success.
On the other hand…
Of course, creating and testing a safe vaccine is only the first leg of the race. It does no good until it is injected into a body; actually, into hundreds of millions of bodies. And this part of the effort shows the striking need for the public sector. Conservatives crow about Operation Warp Speed, but become silent when the topic turns to the turmoil caused by the lack of effective planning for its distribution. Millions of citizens now sign up on multiple sites to get on some list somewhere: public health departments, hospitals, doctors’ offices, drug stores, even grocery stores. There is age-old American angst at the unfairness of people cutting in line; but in this matter of life and death, we can’t even tell how many lines there are, much less our place in them. The United States government spends more public money per capita on health care than any other country in the world, yet the abdication of government planning around distribution has resulted in a process marked by disarray.
Last year’s rejection of a federal one-size-fits-all approach to COVID protective measures was understandable. Prevention needed in the crowded concrete canyons of Manhattan might not be appropriate in the remote red rock canyons of Utah. But the uncoordinated disorder of vaccine distribution begged for government oversight. We can argue about prioritization between elementary school teachers, whose jobs include comforting an unmasked child who has fallen on a playground, and grocery clerks, the unsung heroes who have kept our supermarket shelves stocked with food and toilet paper. But reason dictates that some authority oversees the effort in a rational way.
Efficacy, not ideology
Government coordination need not necessarily be micromanaged by Washington or Denver. Indeed, there is value in empowering communities with this function, if they can handle it. For more than 30 years, Mesa County’s local approach to national health issues has been a model, from universal prenatal care through Medicaid and Medicare coverage and end-of-life issues. Vaccine distribution is no different, as our county public health department partnered with providers, coordinated volunteers, prioritized residents according to their jobs and vulnerability, and moved us through an efficient process. This is sadly missing in many parts of the country, illustrating the critical need for an overarching coordination beyond the private sector in health care.
Making this country safe in the face of a pandemic required both an effective private sector to develop a vaccine and an effective public health sector to distribute it. It takes both wings to fly this aircraft called America. There is a personal takeaway for each of us in the wake of this deadly disease: to consider the value an ideological adversary just might bring to solving problems together.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979, after clerking at the Colorado Supreme Court. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected District Attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. He was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1995. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.