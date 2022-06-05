By MICHAEL PRAMENKO
Congratulations to Colorado Mesa University students Samuel Tufts and Madison Vickers who recently placed first in the “Go-Code” competition here in Colorado. As young business students, they are using Colorado health data and statistics to highlight potential wins for Colorado businesses and citizens in the quest for improving health and health care value. Their paper encourages a greater priority on policy and public health measures that target chronic disease epidemics.
With the recent merger of SCL and Intermountain Healthcare, renewed discussion and debate have continued to focus on the influence of hospitals on the cost of health care. While hospital pricing remains an ongoing factor in the price of your health insurance, the focus is misplaced given the data that identifies a larger problem. For example, Costa Rica has a longer life expectancy than the United States while it spends 10 cents on the dollar compared to the U.S. on their health care. In other words, Costa Rica is getting a ten-fold greater value on each health care dollar.
How? Costa Rica focuses on public health and prevention while we expand the most expensive system in the world to manage disease after it has developed. Our chronic disease burden, increasing on multiple fronts, handicaps our ability to compete economically and limits personal income growth.
Chronic disease related to obesity, substance abuse and mental health data represent unprecedented “red flags” for business and political leaders alike. These health factors indirectly tax your family and your business with expenses that outpace any government related tax.
Indeed, the chronic disease epidemic in America threatens our economic, fiscal and social fabric. At the same time, the ongoing myopic approach to health care policy overemphasizes the health system while largely overlooking the public health system. Precious time and energy is spent discussing hospital mergers, public options and value based payment reform while we often ignore the true determinants of health that drive up health care costs at an unsustainable rate.
The obesity epidemic in the United States is unsustainable. In 1990, no state had an obesity rate above 15%. By 2010, no state had an obesity rate below 20%. Nearly a quarter of Americans will have severe obesity by 2030. Of note, we consume more sugar per capita than anywhere else on the planet.
Alcoholism and binge drinking represent an often overlooked public health disaster. A two-year study from the City and County of Denver from the prior decade revealed that nearly 30% of the 169,642 calls to 911 listed alcohol as a contributing factor. In Mesa County, alcohol-related deaths far outnumber deaths due to fentanyl.
Zip code is the best predictor of life expectancy in the U.S. This fact reflects the importance of education and socioeconomic status among a population.
Mental health disorders are difficult and expensive to treat. And, mental health is often linked to or made worse by substance abuse. Efforts at prevention and treatment continue to lag in contrast to the incidence of these illnesses. And yes, cannabis represents a growing problem.
While we should continue to ask questions about hospital pricing and quality, only a lazy and incomplete effort would leave out the larger factors in population health management. Are we going to let these epidemics go unchecked and left to the next generation? Have we not left this year’s graduating class with enough problems to solve?
Long-term solutions will drive down obesity rates and reduce the rates of alcoholism, drug use and mental health disorders. Long-term solutions will address the current socioeconomic polarization that resembles 1920s America. And, long-term solutions will more closely link the commercial products that cause chronic illness with the funding to help address those problems.
We need treatment, policy and funding to make a responsible course change. Solutions must address the ailing social determinants of health that only further erode remnants of value and equity in our health care system. A one dollar investment represents a multi-dollar return. Certainly, an aligned approach for investment makes the most sense.
■ Support increased taxes on alcohol, tobacco and sugar sweetened beverages, but only if those dollars are used on social determinants of health endeavors. This is supported by the Colorado Medical Society.
■ Support changes in food stamp policy (SNAP program) that incentivize the purchase of healthy food and dis-incentivizes the purchase of junk food and soda. Incentives for this program could be financed via a tax on sugar sweetened beverages. This concept is supported by multiple organizations, including the American Heart Association.
■ Support tax policy that enhances the middle class instead of the top one percent. Improving socioeconomic status improves population health status.
■ Support changes in health insurance regulation that would allow for reduced premium health insurance options for healthy living akin to options in auto insurance for safe driving. There are available methods to accomplish this without increasing premiums for those remaining in traditional insurance pool.
These innovative policies are good for vast majority of families and businesses that currently pay billions of dollars each year in higher health care premiums and taxes. The policies are pro-family, pro-business, pro-health and hence... pro-American. The status quo is unmanageable.
The best price for a hospitalization or medication is on the one you never have to use. As the CMU business students have done, follow the data.
Dr. Michael Pramenko is a past president of The Colorado Medical Society and is Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health and Primary Care Partners.