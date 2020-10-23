By TERRI CHINN
Chances are you’ll hear the term “value-based care” as it gains popularity in the days and weeks ahead, along with all the other common and sometimes confusing health care lingo.
Even more, you will probably receive value-based care right here in the Grand Valley. Our hospitals, primary care providers, and specialists across the valley are all committed to it on your behalf.
Monument Health advocates for value-based care because we believe it leads to healthier individuals, and healthier individuals beget healthier communities. It often dominoes from there because healthier communities often translate into fewer unnecessary emergency rooms visits, less acute care visits, and less waste in the health system overall, which amounts to more affordable health care for you — the patient.
So, what is value-based care anyway?
Value-based care is simply this: A care agreement that rewards providers when they do a good job caring for their patients. It means they no longer are paid for the number of patients they see day-in and day-out, leaving you feeling rushed and unheard, or worse, sitting in a waiting room for hours because they are so backlogged and overscheduled to meet their daily quota of patients. Rather, value-based care incentivizes the health-care system to help you — their patient — to improve your health, live a healthier life, and reduce the effects of chronic disease. Value-based care is evidence-based, and providers must prove they are meeting the positive health outcomes for their patients by using data.
Value-based health care requires collaboration.
Monument Health provides the framework for this collaboration by bringing providers, specialists, patients, hospitals and insurance to one table to improve communication efficiencies between providers on behalf of the patient, reduce redundant and unnecessary procedures for the patient, and ultimately, provide better, more comprehensive care.
Value-based care looks at the whole person.
When it’s being done well, it incorporates population health management. More commonly and certainly catchier, population health management is referred to as “pop health.” From helping individuals manage diabetes, offering smoking cessation classes, or teaching kids how to set fitness goals and make healthy snacks to fight childhood obesity, pop health goes one step beyond value-based care by offering upstream, preventative solutions for its population.
Monument Health — through its team of wellness warriors — works with its employer groups like Hilltop Community Resources to teach pop health to their employees to help them live their healthiest lives. Monument Health provides education classes teaching employees where to go for care — from the most expensive to the most affordable.
There are benefits of value-based care to the provider.
Because collaborative, comprehensive care for you — the patient — is part of the goal in value-based care, the benefits abound for providers, employers, and hospitals to pursue this new way of doing business. Behavioral health specialists, also referred to as mental health specialists, are available to help patients during their routine health checkups to catch and treat any mental health conditions before they worsen. Often, there are less acute care cases because you are healthier and there are shorter stays and fewer visits to the emergency room, which we all know are the most expensive stop for routine care. These factors amount to more efficient spending of money, less waste in the healthcare system, and cost savings to the provider, the employer, and you — the patient.
The benefits of value-based care pared with pop health for the patient are self-evident.
Because this model of doing business is warm, personable and helps each person live their best life through whole-person, integrated care while teaching real life skills focused on prevention and better health, the patient experiences the immediate value of value-based care.
Whole-person, valued-based health care leads to healthier people and ultimately, healthier communities.
Monument Health will continue to be a catalyst for this type of health care in Western Colorado, because this approach embraces prevention, education, collaboration, and ultimately, thanks to integration, high-quality services at lower costs.
And we know, lower costs are a welcome breath of fresh air when it comes to quality health care.
Terri Chinn is the current vice president of finance at St. Mary’s Medical Center and serves as a board member for Monument Health. Monument Health is a clinically integrated network (CIN) established in western Colorado in 2016 to deliver more comprehensive, integrated care to its members. Its team of wellness warriors are available to answer your questions at 970.683.5630. www.monumenthealth.net.