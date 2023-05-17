Over the past 15 months, I drove more than 24,000 miles around Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District meeting with people from all walks of life. One of the unifying themes I heard time and time again from Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters alike was the sense of disconnect between the urban-centric views of the cities on the Front Range and the rest of the state.
No issue captures this better than the reintroduction of wolves. I opposed this fundamentally flawed proposal in 2020, long before I considered running for office, and continue to do so today.
This week, Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a bipartisan bill that would give ranchers, landowners and local agencies the flexibility they need to manage wolves. Senate Bill 23-256 would have paused wolf reintroduction until Colorado receives a 10(j) permit from the federal government to allow the state more management authority. Polis claims to have done so because the wolf reintroduction measure was the will of the people. My question is, what people?
Proposition 114, the ballot measure that proposed reintroduction, passed statewide by the narrowest of margins — 50.91% to 49.09%. In Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Prop. 114 failed spectacularly, with more than 6 in 10 voters rejecting it, and in the counties where wolves are to be introduced, the proposition was defeated 62.3% to 37.7%. And SB23-256 had the support of every legislator — Republican and Democrat — representing western Colorado.
There are numerous reasons for these vote breakdowns. First among them is that wolf reintroduction makes life harder for many people west of the Continental Divide, not easier. The people of western and southern Colorado have enough on our plates to worry about: protecting our water and keeping it here; reining in the cost of living from housing to health care to groceries; supporting an all-of-the-above energy strategy; rebuilding our rural infrastructure and expanding broadband access; funding rural schools; becoming more wildfire resilient. These are issues that keep us up at night. And now, we have to grapple with the fact that voters in Cherry Creek or Boulder have been watching too many feel-good documentaries and are adding to our challenges.
In addition, the ecological impact of wolves would exacerbate pressures on Colorado’s other wildlife. After the most severe winter in recent memory, our state’s deer, elk and pronghorn populations have already experienced significant die-offs. Releasing wolves into this situation could potentially exacerbate the stress on these already weakened herds. This could lead not only to further declines in these populations, but also to additional impacts on the hunting economy.
The dramatic rejection of Proposition 114 in the areas of our state that would actually be impacted by this policy is also a result of the top-down imposition of bad policies we have to grapple with coming out of Denver. The consequences of this attempt at wildlife biology by ballot box will not be borne by urban voters, unless I missed the proposed release area on the 16th Street Mall in Denver.
Requiring a 10(j) ruling from the federal government allowing Colorado active management of wolves is the minimum that can be done to prevent further damage and empower local communities to protect their livelihoods. Western Colorado’s farmers, ranchers and landowners know best what their communities need to thrive. Voters in the eight metro counties should not be determining the fates of those of us west of the Eisenhower Tunnel nor south of Douglas County if the policies do not affect them. We in rural Colorado do not tell Denver what to do. Denver should return the favor.
Adam Frisch is a former Aspen city councilman and candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.