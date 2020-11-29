By MARK KENNEDYBy MARK KENNEDY
Over the past few months, I’ve toured as many of Colorado’s colleges and universities as COVID will allow. Deeply impressed by the state’s higher education landscape before I assumed the presidency of the University of Colorado last year, I wanted to experience other campuses firsthand and meet with my colleague presidents and chancellors face to face. While the pandemic altered plans — and masks obscured our faces — I’ve been able to safely tour a number of institutions, including Arapahoe Community College’s Sturm Collaboration Campus, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State University, Metropolitan State University of Denver, the University of Denver and Western Colorado University.
The visits reaffirmed two things for me: 1) Colorado’s rich higher education ecosystem serves the state extremely well with teaching and innovation, and 2) there’s strength in numbers. And for Colorado’s universities and colleges, there’s never been a more critical time to harness the power of partnerships — with each other and entities outside higher education.
In addition to learning more about each school’s students, academic offerings, priorities, strengths and challenges, I talked with my fellow higher education CEOs about potential collaborations. Having forged several successful partnerships with other Colorado universities, we at CU recognize their value and how they exponentially increase our ability to collectively deliver on our educational mission to serve Colorado and its citizens.
Since 2008, CU has worked closely with CSU and the University of Northern Colorado on the Colorado School of Public Health, an alliance that has yielded groundbreaking public health training, research and community service for the Rocky Mountain region. Since the start of the pandemic, it has provided guidance to Gov. Jared Polis and the state in developing health protocols and tracking the virus. Partnerships with Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado University enable engineering students at those schools to earn CU Boulder degrees in engineering from their campuses on the Western Slope.
Beyond extending our educational reach, however, there’s an increasing need for the state’s universities and colleges to band together to change the narrative about higher education. Facing continually declining state support — Colorado ranks 47th nationally in higher education state funding — we increasingly depend on tuition revenue, particularly from nonresident and international students. Even before the pandemic hit, this was not a model for sustained growth or success; it’s even less viable now.
Nationwide, enrollment among out-of-state and international students is declining, along with a significant decrease in first-year students during the pandemic. The resulting losses of tuition revenue coincide with ever-mounting expenses due to COVID-19. Earlier this year, CU marshalled public and private universities statewide to advocate for federal relief funding for higher education against the backdrop of the pandemic. Our collective call resonated and our federal delegation delivered: The CARES Act provided roughly $450 million to Colorado higher education. We are grateful for federal support, especially in the context of high pandemic expenses and a 58% decrease in state funding — or $493 million.
With technology advancing at an even faster pace during the pandemic, the availability of talent will increasingly determine the vitality of a state’s economy. By trailing the nation in its support for higher education, Colorado limits the reach and quality of our institutions statewide and in doing so, risks its economy being constrained by a shortage of leading talent.
We provide a substantial return to the state: We’re educating and training the highly skilled workforce of tomorrow. Our researchers are developing groundbreaking solutions to society’s biggest challenges. With our affiliates, CU alone pumped more than $14 billion back into the Colorado economy last year. We’re Colorado’s third largest employer.
Vibrant universities are essential to a vibrant economy — here in Colorado and nationally. We must work together in higher education to change the narrative and thinking about our institutions. We must develop stronger partnerships with business and develop innovative complementary funding sources while enlisting their support as our champions.
The success of higher education in Colorado will ensure a better future for our students and the entire state, improving the quality of life and playing a significant role in helping the U.S. retain its competitive edge on the global stage.
Mark R. Kennedy is president of the University of Colorado.