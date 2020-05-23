By GENE GOFFIN
Segregated?
Seniors and other vulnerable people are self-segregating for their health. Let’s not forget others besides seniors are at risk. Those with underlying conditions may be equally vulnerable. Separation isn’t always voluntary and never feels equal.
Outcomes with this somewhat mysterious disease vary radically from asymptomatic to an agonizing death gasping for air with some really daunting symptoms in between. Nobody wants to think about it. All too many minimize COVID-19, mistakenly comparing it with seasonal influenza. The flu is serious and kills many, but COVID-19 is more contagious and deadlier. Aftereffects can be far worse.
Social distancing, masks and other precautions have kept infections and death rates much lower, leading some to contend that COVID-19 is not serious. If we did the same for flu, we would have many fewer flu cases. We became used to flu, have some moderately effective treatments and vaccines. For COVID-19, no vaccine and maybe some treatment. Remdesivir distribution to hospitals as ordered by the CDC has been haphazard with little relation to need, but St. Mary’s has it.
Educated guessing is the best we have now. This may cause extra precautions, perhaps unnecessary. We can’t know yet. We do know distancing and masks cut down transmission and infection rates. The Japanese wear masks and don’t complain; they have far fewer cases per capita. Mesa County has benefitted from precautions. But there are lots of vulnerable people here. Reopening separates seniors and other vulnerable people from the majority — not a really large majority either.
Who is especially vulnerable? Age is obvious — 19% of the county. Many seniors have underlying conditions plus immune systems decline with age. Some conditions are hardly exclusive to seniors. Diabetics (8% of the county; 33% of seniors) are more than 3.7 times more likely to have a critical case. Heart disease and high blood pressure (hypertension) often cause more severe COVID-19 cases. Additionally, 20% of COVID-19 patents in Wuhan, China, developed heart damage from COVID-19. That the virus binds to heart cells just like lung cells may contribute. Hypertension affects 27% of county residents and 53% of seniors; 3% have heart disease. Smoking and chronic lung disease are underlying conditions — 5% of local residents have lung disease. One study shows almost three times more smokers were intubated and died. But a New York City study showed asthmatics (seniors here, 11%) were not even in the top 10 underlying conditions causing severe cases, a lonely bright spot.
Unlike asthma, obesity (24% of county residents; seniors, 22%) is a major underlying factor — third worst in New York. A number of studies, not yet peer reviewed, but all agreeing, show obese patients are about twice as likely to be in critical care. One showed overweight people (between obese and normal) had an 86% higher rate of severe pneumonia. Why? Obesity negatively affects the immune system and there may be too little lung capacity for body size.
A healthy lifestyle reduces underlying effects, but you can’t change your blood type. People with A type blood have significantly higher infection rates than O type and maybe AB type. How much higher remains unclear.
Colorado is one of the healthiest states. Mesa County’s obesity rate is less than the nation’s 40%. We are lucky not to have meat packing or large industries with people crammed together. Long-term care facilities have been untouched. There is no doubt people close together and inside are much more exposed, especially without masks, plexiglass separation or distance. Regardless of our low incidence rate, COVID-19 can explode fast. More asymptomatic people can now get tests. Call your doctor or the health department if you don’t have a doctor.
While others may go to restaurants, travel, play or work, many of us still should stay home except for essential needs. We miss our favorite restaurants, but won’t take chances. Asymptomatic younger people, especially those refusing masks, may be spreaders. I suspect they are more careless and inconsiderate than several weeks ago. Not only is the country dividing politically and culturally, age and underlying conditions are segregating us. Maybe it is more dangerous to go out now. How about special days for the seniors and vulnerable people to go out and all others stay home? As columnist Tom Friedman wrote last week, Mother Nature always wins. We must adapt to the virus. It doesn’t care what we say.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.