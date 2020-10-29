By DENNIS SIMPSON
The Nov. 3 ballot for Grand Junction voters includes question 2A that, if approved, will result in the permanent removal of the TABOR protection that requires the city to seek approval to retain and spend our money in years where tax collections spike significantly. I urge you to vote NO.
The city would like voters to believe that calamity will surely occur if city staff is required to continue to live with the reasonable financial controls of TABOR (the Taxpayer Bill of Rights).
But voters aren’t getting a complete picture of the city’s financial outlook. Early projections of a 25% drop in sales tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic were way off the mark.
The most recent projection is that revenue will only be down 5% in 2020 compared to 2019. This small reduction could easily be absorbed with no need for the rash action of 2A.
Any TABOR impact will not affect either 2021 or 2022. TABOR gives an elected body a full year before it is required to recognize excess revenue. There will be no impact on 2021. The small excess that may result from comparing 2021 revenue to 2020 would not have to be dealt with until 2022. The earliest appropriate time to seek voter approval would be after 2020 numbers are finalized and an educated estimate of 2021 revenue can be projected. There is another election in November 2021 when the vagary of the current proposal would be sharply diminished.
Prior voter-approved issues have eliminated the potential refund of TABOR excess for the next 15 years by allowing the city to retain excesses for roads. There is a very small possibility that the 2021 excess may result in more money being allocated to roads than can reasonably be spent in one year. However, there is no requirement that the road excess be spent in one year. If the hypothetical problem promoted by the city becomes a reality, voter approval could be sought in November 2022 or April 2023.
TABOR critics have made a great deal about the ratchet down effect of TABOR. The concern here is that a large one-year reduction in revenue could result in reduction of city services for many years into the future.
While it is highly unlikely that a large revenue reduction will occur in 2021, the city has focused on this issue with the intent of convincing us that we will regret not approving 2A.
The city could seek a one-time solution to this one-time problem. A future ballot issue could simply ask that the city be given freedom to spend for just one year and that the revenue base could be adjusted so that the base for 2022 is actual 2021 revenue adjusted for allowed growth factors.
I ask voters to remember what happened in 2010 after oil and gas revenues caused a windfall for the city. That was the time that the city unsuccessfully asked voters to approve a tax increase for a new police station. The city then decided to use the recent influx of revenue to put us in debt without a tax increase and without voter approval. While a new police station was needed at the time, council’s decision to not return to the voters was abhorrent. This kind of activity is why the revenue limits of TABOR are essential. When revenue is flowing in like a flood, it is too easy for those in power to create long-term commitments that should not be made without voter approval.
If this issue were presented fairly, the city’s argument would be that they think they should be able to retain all revenue resulting from the existing tax structure and that we should trust them to be good stewards of the money collected. There is room for legitimate debate on this topic. Differences over how much power citizens should retain in our form of government should be openly aired.
Please vote NO on 2A.
Dennis Simpson is a retired CPA who believes that local government should be more transparent in the actions taken. He regularly studies and comments on local issues.