By ROSE FEMIA PUGLIESE
How can you tell when out-of-state interests are trying to buy an election?
When 98% of the money in support of the effort comes from out of state. Also, the campaign’s leading spokesman in Colorado commutes here… from California.
This is the case with the National Popular Vote. A former California legislator is traveling to Colorado to promote passage of National Popular Vote, even going so far as to recently opine right here, in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Make no mistake about it: California really wants Colorado’s electoral college votes — and our water. In a recent debate with me for Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, this former California legislator said that he did not want to steal Colorado’s water but only to steal water from Northern California. If he is willing to steal water from his fellow Californians, why would we think that Colorado’s water is safe? If California controls the president, who will protect Colorado’s water?
Coloradans should vote “no” on National Popular Vote this fall. This is not a complicated issue. Coloradans are in the best position to determine which presidential candidate represents our interests, not Californians. We should not give our voice and our vote away to larger population centers, like California and New York. Colorado’s nine Electoral College votes for president should be cast by Coloradans in Colorado.
The Founding Fathers designed our presidential election system to give every state a voice. No state or region should be able to dominate our national elections. The Electoral College forces presidential candidates to build a broad coalition of states, preventing regional or ideological niche candidacies from succeeding. The Founding Fathers knew what they were doing.
Even though Colorado constitutes only 1.7% of the nation’s population, our state has merited considerable attention from presidential candidates in recent decades. Colorado’s nine electoral votes (of 270 needed to win the presidency) have been highly coveted by candidates of both parties. In 2016, the presidential nominees from both sides of the aisle made 19 visits to Colorado, including visits right here in Grand Junction. Only eight states received more visits.
Imagine presidential campaigns in which the Electoral College is replaced by National Popular Vote. Instead of spending most of their time competing for votes in swing states, candidates would invest most of their time and resources competing in vote-rich urban cities and states. No wonder more than three-quarters of the money backing the Colorado National Popular Vote measures comes from California.
Our voice on these important policy matters diminishes considerably under National Popular Vote. With 1.7% of the nation’s population, Colorado as a whole would be a small player. Non-metro communities would be practically inconsequential and effectively would be fly-over country for presidential candidates commuting between California, Texas, Illinois, Florida and New York.
How we choose our president affects Coloradans of all political stripes. That is why our National Popular Vote repeal petition drive was one the largest, bipartisan movements that Colorado has ever seen. With over 2,200 grassroots volunteers circulating petitions, Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians and unaffiliateds from across the state came together to make their voice heard. Why? Because people’s votes are personal to them and they wanted an opportunity to vote on this important issue. In fact, Colorado will be the first state in the nation to allow its citizens to vote on whether or not our state should enter the National Popular Vote Compact.
Coloradans value our unique identity and interests. We do not want California, with more than six times Colorado’s population, and a less friendly business environment, deciding our water policy, our tax policy, or our business policy.
This November, let’s keep Colorado’s votes for president where they belong: in Colorado. Please join Club 20, Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, and many counties and municipalities from across Colorado and vote “no” on the National Popular Vote.
Rose Femia Pugliese is a member of the Mesa County Board of Commissioners.