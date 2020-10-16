By JANICE RICH
Colorado’s votes for president should go to the winner of the popular vote in Colorado. It is that simple. The petition drive to put the National Popular Vote to a vote of the people of Colorado was one of the largest bipartisan petition drives in Colorado’s history. Why? Because Coloradans’ votes are personal to them and they wanted a say as to whether Colorado’s nine electoral college votes for president will stay with Coloradans in Colorado. As West Slope legislators, we fought hard against the National Popular Vote bill as it went through the legislature. We were joined with Democratic representatives from across the state as well in casting a “no” vote.
You will hear from the proponents that in order to preserve our democracy, we must support the National Popular Vote. However, the Founders got it right when they founded our country as a representative republic; not a direct democracy. The Electoral College system ensures that the voice of the minority is not trampled by the will of the majority.
“One person, one vote” is their mantra and that NPV is “fairer” than our current system. But, how is it fair, and how do Coloradans’ votes count, when a presidential candidate may get all of Colorado’s Electoral College votes and not even have been on Colorado’s ballot? We trust Coloradans to make those decisions; not states that may not share the best interests of Colorado.
We have had presidential candidates from both the sides of the political aisle come to all parts of Colorado, including Grand Junction. They have engaged with our voters to discuss important national policy issues, such as transportation, infrastructure and water. Why would we want to give our influence over national policy issues to a compact of states? Some contend that Colorado is no longer a swing state so we will lose our influence but we are not so ready to give up on Colorado’s voters.
There is an argument out there that presidential candidates will visit all states under the National Popular Vote. That is simply not true and anyone who contends that is misleading you. We have seen how gubernatorial and senatorial candidates have refused to debate issues in western Colorado because, simply put, the votes are not in the rural areas. They will continue to campaign where the larger population centers are in the state. How can anyone believe that campaigning in a presidential campaign will be any different? Colorado’s population will account for 1.8 percent of the national population. Of course, they will campaign in the larger population centers of the country, which are located on both coasts, and not in Colorado.
Even if our votes as Republicans do not go to the presidential candidate that we chose because a majority of Coloradans vote differently, at least Coloradans are in control of Colorado’s votes for president; not large population centers, like California and New York. We are not disenfranchised voters but we are motivated to work to change the position of a majority of our fellow Coloradans.
Let’s keep Colorado’s votes for president in Colorado with Coloradans. That’s where they belong. Join me in voting “NO” to 113.
Janice Rich is a former Mesa County treasurer and clerk and recorder. She represents House District 55 in the Colorado Legislature.