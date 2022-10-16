Did you know that in America, citizens do not have a constitutional right to vote? Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution provides that “the time, place, and manner of elections shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature.” In Colorado, we vote in what numerous election experts describe as the Gold Standard for how states conduct elections. We know Colorado’s elections have been and continue to be safe and secure, accurate and transparent, a model for the country with automatic voter registration, a statewide vote-by-mail ballot system, in addition to state-of-the-art voting and tabulation machines.
Boondoggles and scandals
In Mesa County, Republican candidates talk about election “boondoggles” like the 574 mystery ballots not counted. That was not a boondoggle, it was professional incompetence! In the 2022 primary, nearly 700 unaffiliated ballots were voided because voters filled out and submitted two ballots — one for each party. This is a serious voter education problem which, if elected, we intend to address directly. Despite that, the counting of ballots was and continues to be accurate. No mass fraud, no malfeasance and the hand count in 2021 proved the machine count was accurate. Election lies to the contrary got three officials entrusted to run our local elections arrested, indicted, one convicted and two pending trials, costing the citizens of Mesa County some $2 million dollars and counting. A “scandal” they say.
The 2022 award-winning Elections Division of the Clerk’s Office invests a great deal of time and effort into ensuring an accurate, up to date registration list of eligible voters is verified and certified prior the election. As was noted recently by the League of Women Voters, Colorado keeps its voter registration rolls up to date by partnering with the U.S. Postal Service for changes of address, as well as reviewing the Social Security Death Index and data from the Electronic Registration Information Center to ensure people are not voting in other states. To get election information and answers to FAQ’s, voters can go to the following websites govotecolorado.gov or clerk.mesacounty.us.
This November’s election must restore the Office of Clerk and Recorder to its proper role as that of a non-partisan public administrator because while elections are partisan events, the counting of votes is a bipartisan process. That is why there are multiple checks and balances written into state law, numerous safety protocols, background checks and bipartisan teams of Mesa County citizens participating in the process to ensure a lawful and accurate vote count.
More education needed
The Republicans running for clerk and recorder and county commissioner recently offered up suggestions for improving how our elections are conducted such as posting ballots online for all to see. Think of the staff, time and money required to redact any identifying marks on 100,000-plus ballots, scan them all into a computer, then post it all online. Is this “overspending?” What purpose does that really serve? How about putting security cameras online from inside the voting tabulation center and at county drop boxes? That idea poses serious internal security questions and major personal privacy concerns. These are not solutions we would support. To be clear, cameras are not the problem. They are required by law for security and chain of custody protocols. They should not be open sourced for public consumption like a 24/7 reality show. As for outsourcing ballot production or content, the question is do we have the ability and facilities to do it in-house and how much might that actually save? Outsourcing does not mean we give up local control over our ballot content and one should assume there are savings to be had by contracting printing companies that do this sort of thing all the time. Also suggested, holding multiple open houses. The annual Inside Mesa County program already provides for that. Surely part of our work is to educate the public and clearly there is more work to do. A revamped voter education campaign is high on the priority list because we want voters to submit properly completed ballots and not make such serious mistakes that their vote is disqualified and not counted.
Your voice is needed
In this country, roughly half the population does not vote. Democracies require an educated, well-informed public that participates in and respects the democratic process and its official results. We need your voice heard and your vote counted to continue America’s pursuit of a more perfect union. And not just on election day, but in our processing of ballots during election time. We had a couple hundred locals show up for the hand count in 2021 and we have dozens of volunteers working in the Election’s Office today, Democrats, Republicans and Unaffiliateds, our friends and neighbors. They help to ensure the law, rules, regulations and protocols are strictly adhered to. It is a major part of why Colorado’s elections are safe and secure, transparent and accurate.
Mesa County deserves highly qualified, experienced leaders in public office at every level. Mesa County cannot afford any more unqualified public officials going rogue. Candidate quality counts! We need leaders that understand and will uphold their oath of office, ones who will build upon not violate the public trust. Mesa County needs to attract, hire, train, and provide ongoing professional development opportunities in order to retain highly qualified staff whose job it is to serve the citizens of Mesa County every day. It’s your voice, your vote! Please be sure to vote this November.
Jeffrey Waldon is a candidate for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.
Charlie Pink is a candidate for Mesa County Commissioner.