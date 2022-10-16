By JEFF WALDON and CHARLIE PINK

Did you know that in America, citizens do not have a constitutional right to vote? Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution provides that “the time, place, and manner of elections shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature.” In Colorado, we vote in what numerous election experts describe as the Gold Standard for how states conduct elections. We know Colorado’s elections have been and continue to be safe and secure, accurate and transparent, a model for the country with automatic voter registration, a statewide vote-by-mail ballot system, in addition to state-of-the-art voting and tabulation machines.