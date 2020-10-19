By SCOTT BEILFUSS
Voters listened to Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s testimony in anticipation of her sitting on the bench to hear the California v. Texas case with great concern.
The pandemic has elevated stress among voters over health care costs and access with many workers having lost their employer-sponsored health care because of layoffs.
Potentially, the court’s ruling on California v. Texas could wipe out the Affordable Care Act’s protections and coverages for millions of Americans. Approximately 30,000-plus Mesa County citizens who are covered under the Medicaid expansion, parents carrying their young adult children and those obtaining coverage with pre-existing conditions could be denied coverage with a negative court ruling. For Mesa County, this would return us to a pre-ACA world in which 25% of our citizens had no health care insurance. None.
Sen. Patrick Leahy questioned nominee Barrett about her knowledge of the breadth of the ACA’s impact on Americans; health care coverage. To each of Leahy’s quite general questions about the ACA’s impact, Barrett was only able to answer “I do not” as to her knowledge of the number of people able to receive coverage because of the act. Previously, she had written in the Notre Dame Law School journal that Chief Justice John Roberts had “pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute.” Having written about the ACA in the 2017 law journal and three years later, expressing not knowing who the ACA covers makes no sense unless you are trying to get seated on the Supreme Court.
As we all know, Republicans from President Trump to our local legislators have been promising a replacement plan to the ACA since its start in 2010. While the local pushback on “Obamacare” was early and vehement, thousands of Mesa County residents suddenly found themselves with health care coverage in 2013 because of the Medicaid expansion.
The Colorado Legislature approved and Gov. John Hickenlooper signed the bill bringing coverage to thousands of previously uninsured residents. Mostly desperate residents signed up by the thousands here for Medicaid (estimated at 25,000-plus currently) knowing only that they were finally covered and that they didn’t have that “Obamacare” insurance.
While we continue to wait for the ACA replacement, Republicans continue to chip away at the act in an effort to save face without angering voters who have benefited from the coverages. President Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner both recently assured voters that people with pre-existing conditions would be insurable, but neither could explain how. Thankful Republican candidates are able to dodge the consequences of a negative Supreme Court ruling as the case will be heard after the election.
In the meantime, thousands of Mesa County residents and millions of Americans stress out knowing 2021 may bring an end to the pandemic, but also may drop them from their health care coverage and leave them with no affordable choices.
The obvious piece missing is bringing to the table legislators who want to solve the health care insurance problem and not just leave affordability and our lives to market forces.
Scott Beilfuss is a candidate for Colorado House District 55.