By RICK WAGNER
Times are difficult enough and while I don’t want to burden folks with a sad story, this is one that needs to be told. It’s the story of Cody Tims of Atlanta. Cody, it was said, loved his family and loved his neighborhood and had passed his 18th birthday, which is the age at which one would be allowed to vote. Last week Cody received an application for voter registration in the mail. Unfortunately, Cody never got the chance to get his ballot, he passed away at 18½ years of age.
He is greatly missed by his friends and family but he lived a full life. You see Cody was a house cat and went to his great reward in the catnip fields of heaven 12 years ago.
Some in Georgia wonder how Cody, a beloved pet who passed 12 years ago, received an application to register to vote. They wonder how it happened, but not that it did happen because Georgia is the target of several outside organizations, who use purchased mailing lists to flood areas with voter registration applications.
The secretary of state for Georgia said, “Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals. This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing.” Even if he were registered Cody would not been allowed to vote in person, as he didn’t have a driver’s license or state identification. Which by the way, are not required here in Colorado where he could have simply requested an absentee ballot.
Over the last eight years there has been an enormous push from the political left, particularly here in Colorado, to make the task of registering to vote so easy that it’s knocking on the door of compulsory.
You can register to vote when you get your driver’s license and since almost no proof of citizenship is required to do that, I am sure the process is bulletproof. There also is no serious restriction on groups acquiring names and addresses then sending out official material for voter registration.
Since the fight to achieve total mail-in voting in Colorado is a continuous barrage from progressives, I feel the need to continue to resist as resistance appears to be the order of the day — as long as you are resisting the right things. Otherwise you’re a terrible person.
It would seem examples we have seen so far, as well as simple common sense, would lead a reasonable person to conclude that this next election, if conducted the way progressives would like to proceed, would at best lead to enormous confusion, suspicious late reporting along with mailed and un-mailed ballots being discovered in unusual places by unexpected people.
I cannot deny that the push for voter registration using any means necessary hasn’t garnered a lot of registrations in Colorado — too many in fact.
In December the secretary of state for Colorado, the ever turbulent Trump opponent and mail-in ballot zealot, Jena Griswold received a National Voting Rights Act notice from the Judicial Watch organization noting that during a survey of various national counties, it was noted that Jefferson County had registered 102.5% of all the individuals in the county old enough to vote. The notice pointed out that the county had only removed about 6,100 voter registrations per year for past voters who failed to respond to an address confirmation notice and had not voted in two consecutive federal elections. To put this in perspective, the population estimate for Jefferson County is about 534,000 people, the census estimates that in 2019 a little less than 20% of those were under 18. That leaves 427,000 folks of voting age in the county. Yet the voter rolls were only cleared of 6,100 per year. Apparently, people live a long time and don’t move around much in Jefferson County and around 10,000 of them managed to somehow duplicate themselves.
This does not inspire confidence when every one of those persons — or rather their supposed addresses — receive a ballot.
The news is replete with problems with mail-in voting, Wisconsin this year discovered, after the election, three large tubs of absentee ballots that had not been delivered. Space alone prevents me from citing others.
In closing think about this. Judicial Watch found that Los Angeles County had not removed inactive voters from its list for 20 years with 1.5 million names having no recent verification of address or even life.
That one county has more of those voters on its rolls than Kansas has registered voters.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.