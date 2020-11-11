By RICK WAGNER
It has been quite a week with the presidential election crashing down and the general election results still spinning but not coming up quite like the highly paid pollsters and political pundits predicted. With this record, their next job predicting the future should be on the internet where people talk to psychics for $2 a minute.
It is so confusing. No matter what the news networks try to tell us, the decision as to who will be president next January has not yet legally been resolved. The constitutional amendment allowing the media to certify federal elections has not yet passed.
We will simply have to wait for the states to certify the results, the courts to rule on legal challenges, the presidential electors to meet in December and Congress to certify their vote.
Meanwhile, the media is strangely uninterested in any stories of problems with the voting systems or problems with the results. Certainly, many of the issues raised have not been fully explored, but it seems to me that if the same problems were alleged by the Biden campaign, the position of the media would be quite different.
To bolster people’s confidence in the voting system, exploring everything very openly would be a giant step in that direction. Howling at them to shut up and calling them dangerous conspiracy theorists, will not usually make them less suspicious.
That is especially true when there is an abrupt push to have everyone move on, forget about the conduct of the election and just accept the outcome as dictated. That is going to be tough when Democrats were using Nazi imagery in their campaign ads against the president and labeling his supporters as racists and a lot of things we cannot mention in the newspaper.
So, if Biden backers want everyone to feel better about things, they might want to give the situation a little time. Al Gore got 37 days to litigate over hanging chads in a couple of counties in Florida.
The Biden campaign even has Stacy Abrams, failed candidate for governor in Georgia, chastising the president for not conceding the election because he is down in Georgia. At last count he was only behind about 10,000 votes. She lost her election by nearly 55,000 votes and never conceded.
“Concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper,” Abrams said.
In Colorado, there wasn’t much of a surprise in the Senate race given the minimal amount of campaigning Cory Gardner did to rev up his base. Not a good move considering a significant percentage of that base has not been happy with his spinning weathervane approach to issues and support for President Trump. Factor in that many voters mistakenly see John Hickenlooper as a harmless doofus, and Gardner had his work cut out for him to energize Republicans.
Results on the many propositions and initiatives did not have a lot of internal consistency, looking as though someone threw a handful of darts at their ballot. Coloradans voted to slightly lower their income tax while imposing a new one for family and medical leave. In that instance, there will be a two-sided payroll tax, with half from the employee and half from the employer. A $52,000 a year salary will require payment of about $264 from each side — probably not a wise choice given the struggle many businesses are experiencing.
The Gallagher Amendment, which artificially distributes the property tax burden, was repealed. It’s an issue that was certainly in need of adjustment and eventual repeal, but I fear the impact of a sudden reversal down the road. This constitutional amendment has been around for quite a while; stretching assessments like a rubber band and having them immediately snap into a new alignment will probably have some unforeseen consequences.
Locally, the city of Grand Junction finally hornswoggled the voters into letting them keep money they receive from fees above their TABOR maximum.
Even if you assume they need the extra money, which they do not, this does more than that. It now encourages the creation of more fees and increases in existing ones as the municipality will now have no limit on the amount of those excess funds collected which they previously would’ve been required to return to the taxpayer.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.