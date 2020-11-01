By DUANE HIGHLEY
If you want to know where someone is going, listen to what they say, but watch their feet.
With the leadership of our member utilities, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association is unmistakably moving to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, while significantly increasing renewable resources, lowering our wholesale rates and expanding member flexibility.
Our emissions reductions are part of our transformative Responsible Energy Plan, which we announced in January 2020. Tri-State worked closely with our utility members, state leaders and a diverse group of stakeholders on our plan to outline our first steps to reduce emissions while preserving reliability and lowering costs.
In October, we announced our goal to reduce our wholesale rates to our members by 8% by the end of 2023, while maintaining reliability and expanding opportunities for our members to self-supply power and develop even more local renewable resources.
Tri-State will do our part to help meet Colorado’s carbon dioxide reduction goals. Our initial plan announced in January targeted a 90% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions across the generation facilities we own or operate in Colorado, and a 70% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions associated with wholesale electric sales to our Colorado members, both by 2030 from a 2005 baseline. Since then, we’ve been refining the details of what we can accomplish and how we will reach those emission reductions, and we will file these results in our electric resource plan with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission this December.
We are well on our way. Tri-State retired our Nucla Station coal-fired power plant in western Colorado in 2019. In August, our only remaining coal-fired plant in New Mexico went offline for the last time and we had previously retired our share of another coal-fired plant in New Mexico. By 2030, when Tri-State retires the last of three generation units at Craig Station, we will no longer produce electricity from coal in Colorado. We are working with state and local leaders in both states to support the employees and communities affected by the transition.
Importantly, Tri-State will not replace coal-fired generation closed in Colorado with coal-fired generation from other states. Instead, Tri-State will add an additional 1,000 megawatts of solar and wind power by 2024, so 50% of the energy our member distribution cooperatives use will come from emissions-free electricity. Construction is proceeding this fall in Colorado on the first of eight new renewable energy projects to serve our members, and we will continue to expand our renewable resource portfolio to meet our members’ energy needs.
A commentary in The Daily Sentinel (“While the West burns, Tri-State is holding counties back from reaching carbon-reduction goals”) misrepresents our transition and required resource assessment filing in June 2020 with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. We were clear in the filing that emissions figures were not intended to represent our path forward. In fact, we explicitly cautioned in the filing that “greenhouse gas reduction requirements in the state of Colorado are not reflected in these numbers,” and that our greenhouse gas reduction strategy would be developed in conjunction with proceedings at the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission and through the electric resource planning process at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.
When we file our full electric resource plan with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission in December 2020, we will appropriately include plans that will detail how Tri-State will help meet Colorado’s statewide carbon dioxide reduction goals.
Tri-State remains focused on our members’ needs, and we are moving rapidly to be cleaner, more flexible and more affordable while preserving reliability. Anyone with doubt about our direction should listen to what we’ve said, and keep watching our feet.
Duane Highley is CEO of Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.