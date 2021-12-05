By JIM SPEHAR
“The press is a watchdog. Not an attack dog. Not a lapdog. A watchdog. Now a watchdog can’t be right all the time. He doesn’t bark only when he sees or smells something that’s dangerous. A good watchdog barks at things that are suspicious.”
— Dan Rather
It was biscochito-baking time, a new Christmas tradition in our family, fully occupying my wife and daughter and some of the interest of my youngest granddaughter on Wednesday. An opportune time for a noontime exit.
Coincidentally, it was also time for the “Truth and Justice Rally” at the Mesa County Courthouse. A chance to personally experience one of those gatherings to protest masks and vaccinations, supposed election fraud or to “Stand with Tina.”
Election matters ruled the day. But much of the initial presentation devolved into a roast of mainstream media in general and The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby in particular. Ashby was challenged directly by speakers, such as local activist Cory Anderson and out-of-towners including Garfield County agitator Sherronna Bishop.
Probably because Ashby, one of Colorado’s most experienced political and government reporters, points out such “fake news” as Anderson’s Election Integrity Plan group failing to produce a promised report detailing supposed frauds uncovered while followers knocked on Mesa County doors post-election. Or Peters’ claim that only her surreptitious copying of hard drives preserved election records when her own staff had earlier backed up all necessary files as Colorado counties were advised to do by the secretary of state.
But if Ashby, The Sentinel and other mainstream media can’t be trusted, where do true believers get their information? Bishop asked that question on her own Facebook page last week.
Turns out even Fox News and Newsmax are suspect, considered to have “sold out” by some of her followers. Better sources, she was told, include Steve Bannon’s “War Room,” Breitbart News, Lindell TV, Epoch News, The Blaze and OAN. Trusted individuals in addition to Bannon include Mark Levin, Glenn Beck, Ben Shapiro, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.
Lord help us.
Kinda makes a guy glad that the crowd Wednesday only numbered about 200 with a good portion of those folks touted as being there “in solidarity” from other West Slope and even Front Range counties. And makes one recall this from the late Texas columnist Molly Ivins.
“Being slightly paranoid is like being slightly pregnant — it tends to get worse.”
Some other observations
Peters seemed almost an afterthought at best, a useful tool at worst, at the event orchestrated by the Truth and Justice Coalition from Woodland Park. She was scheduled late in the gathering after several visiting speakers. They included right-wing state legislator and U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks (“Joe Biden is an unelected installed agent of a foreign power”) and even a candidate for El Paso County sheriff who could not serve “a communist government” and resigned from the Border Patrol.
A “Taxation is Theft” sign, its reverse side advocating abolition of all federal, state, county and city governments, was paraded through the crowd gathered on taxpayer-maintained landscaping in front of a taxpayer-funded building having presumably parked mostly in taxpayer-provided spots after a drive on taxpayer-financed streets. All in support of a taxpayer-paid official who was AWOL for much of the summer.
Gov. Polis was criticized for ruling via executive orders. There was no mention of the 220 such orders signed by Donald Trump (part of nearly 900 “executive actions” during his presidency).
There was bragging about three commissioners from different counties and two clerks from separate counties who’ve supposedly jumped on the election fraud bandwagon. That’d be about 1.5% of Colorado’s 200 or so commissioners and 3% of the elected clerks. Officials or commissions who don’t agree, said one speaker, are “corrupt as Hell.”
Finally, there’s the apparent willingness of these hard-core conservatives to eat their own. That menu includes disbelieving and critical Mesa County commissioners Scott McInnis, Janet Rowland and Cody Davis, conservatives by most anyone else’s definition. And, for Bishop, perhaps Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose favorable public reaction to a briefing from District Attorney Dan Rubinstein about seizure of materials from the homes of Bishop, Peters and two others offended her former campaign manager.
Despite the rally rhetoric last Wednesday, be grateful for Charles Ashby and other real journalists and hope they continue to “bark at things that are suspicious,” unproven or untrue.
“A writer’s job is to tell the truth.” — Andy Rooney
Jim Spehar returned home Wednesday afternoon to determine the biscochitos could have used a little more rum. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.