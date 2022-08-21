By JIM SPEHAR
“Water, water everywhere…” was an old saying that came to mind as we passed Vail on Monday afternoon, headed for Denver towing a U-Haul trailer loaded with furniture for my son.
The drive became quite the adventure as we encountered the west end of a storm that would bring more than three inches of rain to some parts of the Denver metro area over 24 hours. Think “40 days and 40 nights” style downpour, animals two by two, stacks of lumber and boat building.
Ironically, it was the day before the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation was to announce a response to its demand for drought relief plans from the seven thirsty states with straws stuck into the Colorado River, a conduit with declining content despite the muddy waters we saw rushing down mountain tributaries last week. In shorthand, the response to that demand from the Lower Basin states of California, Nevada and Arizona was crickets. Upper Basin states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico pretty much said they’d continue planning to plan for drought relief.
Which brought to the mind of this former water buffalo-in-training something I heard shortly after my high school years from a then-popular Grand Junction musician headed off to seek fame and fortune in Los Angeles.
When I asked Malcolm Mitchell about his plans back then his response was this: “If you want to hunt elephants, you go where the elephants are.”
You might be understandably confused about how an aging columnist who spent eight years representing West Slope municipalities on the board of directors of the Colorado Water Congress wraps into one thought process downpours, arks, a long-gone local musician and a declining water delivery system that impacts 40 million people, seven states, more than two dozen indigenous tribes and two countries.
Let’s see if I can connect those disparate dots.
There’s undeniable urgency in efforts to reconcile today’s Colorado River realities with over-optimistic predictions of available water that form the basis of the 100-year-old Colorado River Compact, which parcels out deliveries to Upper and Lower Basin populations. That urgency is compounded by the ongoing drought that finds annual water flows consistently several million acre feet below 1922 projections, major reservoirs in danger and thirsty and electricity-hungry folks worried.
Which brings us to the oversized elephant in the room.
It’s proving to be tough, all along the river, learning to live with less. Popular targets so far are golf courses in St. George, a city with perhaps the highest per capita water use along the Colorado River. Or recycled water-using fountains in Las Vegas, a city which pioneered expensive conservation measures such as first paying people to rip out their lawns and now banning grass in public spaces and some new developments. Or growing populations in places like Los Angeles, which exists on about the same amount of water it had decades ago.
Those solutions, while rhetorically easy, ignore one hard fact.
They involve just 15%-20% of Colorado River flows.
The other 80%-85% of Colorado River water is used by agriculture, often with early water rights, some of which pre-date the Compact. Inevitably, agricultural water will be, actually now is, the elephant in the room.
So far, most efforts to convert agricultural water to other uses have consisted of relatively light hunting. Popular now, and mentioned in the Upper Basin’s drought response, is paying farmers and ranchers to temporarily use less water and helping them incorporate efficiencies into their uses. But there’s also “buy and dry,” a practice now in disfavor but evident all along the Arkansas River in southeastern Colorado. Formerly productive farms there are fallow, their water now coming out of taps along the northern Front Range.
Turn on your faucets here in Grand Junction and you’re benefiting from more intense hunting. At the turn of the last century, the city condemned agricultural water rights in the Kannah Creek drainage. They now provide clean “first use” water to city residents. Other municipalities have used that tactic more recently.
I’m not advocating such actions, just acknowledging political realities that could become inevitable. We pay lip service to producing our own food and fiber. The harsh reality is that many of us don’t know and don’t care when we go to the grocery story if our produce comes from multiple overseas locales, our meat comes from Australia or South America or other goods some from elsewhere around the globe.
The elephants in the room drink agricultural water. Will hunting pressures increase?”
Jim Spehar apologizes if he’s ruined the day for John Harold, Bruce Talbott and Janie Van Winkle. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.