By JOSHUA SCHMIDT
October always begins with a holiday known as “Life Chain Sunday.” At the Lutheran Church and School of Messiah where I pastor here in Grand Junction, we had a big celebration in support of life and continued with a prayer-walk on 12th and North.
As I contemplate this topic today, I remember an article I once read discussing the fact that anger and rage ensues when someone feels unheard. After trying to listen and then discuss the issues — if it is clear that the conversation is just another conversation talking past one another instead of building upon each other, wrath grows in the heart in order to bring attention to one’s words. Today, it is very clear that America is enraged. We, as a partisan people, feel unheard.
Whether it’s caring for the orphans and the widows; the immigrants and the homeless; the young and the old; we do not understand why the side opposing our own is so unwilling to listen — unwilling to hear why it is wrong to separate families and imprison youth; it is wrong to neglect caring for those in need (both small-business owners and the jobless); it is wrong to selfishly seek our own interests and put others at risk of death. So, as a country, we begin to speak louder and louder, hoping one day that whoever we are against will hear us.
But, to be heard, we must first be willing to listen. It is also wrong to take a life before it enters our world. Colorado is one of only seven states where murder of a human (who can smile, recognize their mother’s voice, suck their thumb and feel pain) before it exits the womb is legal (up until the point of birth). Forty-three states have said this is wrong. Colorado has not listened.
These infants have no voice of their own, so it is every voting person’s duty to speak for them; to care for them and to prepare for them. If the mother is at-risk or needs assistance, we have Birthright and the Pregnancy Center in place right here in Grand Junction. These organizations tangibly affect young families and welcome their children into our world.
At our church, we also accept donations to support these organizations. We will continue to support the mother who makes the right choice… the one who listens to her child who cannot speak for him or herself.
Now, you have the opportunity to support them in the same way, not just with finance or donations (which are both great ideas), but on the ballot by voting “yes” to Proposition 115 right here in Colorado.
Rev. Joshua Andrew Schmidt is pastor of The Lutheran Church and School of Messiah.