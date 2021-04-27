By RONYA ANNA and JEREMY FRANKLIN
Beloved local artist Jac Kep- hart was quoted as saying that “art is a wonderful gift.” The Art Center of Western Colorado (TAC) has embodied the spirit of these words. To us, art is essential and art is for everyone. We recognize that the arts and the artists who make them have an impact on the daily lives of our community. For 68 years, The Art Center has promoted the arts. Today, we are now embarking on a new, exciting era in our history.
Art is vital in sustaining the richness of life, providing an outlet for meaningful expression and creating purpose in the world. We recognize the arts and artists have an impact on our day-to-day lives. The phones we carry, the cars we drive, and the buildings in which we live and work have all been influenced by the artists who contribute to their creation and implementation. From a local economic perspective, arts and cultural offerings also create better communities.
The 2017 Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 study found that when we invest in and support the arts, we not only enhance our quality of life, but we also invest in the city of Grand Junction’s economic well-being. This same study concludes that communities that support the arts and culture are simultaneously investing in an industry that supports jobs, generates local government revenue, and is vital to tourism. Arts and culture matter not only because they enrich lives, but also because they provide economic benefits to the communities they serve.
The Art Center of Western Colorado’s mission is to enrich lives by promoting the enjoyment and understanding of the arts. Driven by this mission, TAC works diligently to provide experiences in the arts that range from exhibitions featuring both regional and national artists from various backgrounds, lifestyles and experiences; live performances of theatre, music, and dance; and lectures and hands-on classes for people of all ages. We strive to provide a vast range of offerings to the community and ensure access through reasonable tuition and fees, scholarships, and no-cost options.
The Art Center’s guiding principle — our “why” — is Art is for Everyone. This conviction lies at the heart of our three main areas of programming: exhibitions, education, and events.
Exhibitions: In a normal operating year, TAC hosts an average of 24 local and national exhibitions. TAC’s annual Members Exhibit is an especially meaningful opportunity for the amateur and youth artists in our community to showcase their work. Additional juried exhibitions offer local residents the opportunity to enjoy the work of artists across the region, nation, and globe. Our extensive permanent collection boasts more than 500 works representing western Colorado’s artistic and cultural heritage, including Navajo weavings, historic artifacts, and works by Colorado artists. These pieces are exhibited on a rotating basis, incorporated into education programming, and showcased during lectures and other events.
Education: From kids learning the fundamentals, to art-history enthusiasts, to retirees fulfilling their creative dreams, all are welcomed and served by TAC’s education programs. Youth classes and camps are at capacity, with 3,000 children participating yearly. The Art for All program has given those with unique physical, developmental, and social challenges the opportunity to create and be celebrated.
Events: TAC holds 11 First Fridays during the year, regularly attracting 300-plus visitors each evening. Other events include lectures, dramatic performances, private gatherings, and the community’s annual Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff.
As we look to the future of The Art Center, we are excited for growth opportunities ahead to serve our community. Since its humble beginnings in 1953, The Art Center has grown from a small two-story house on Seventh Street to its current 13,000-square-foot facility. Now in its 68th year of operation, The Art Center is expanding again! We’ve embarked on a $600,000 capital project that will welcome the new Jac Kephart Gallery to our arts campus, while installing a much-needed fire mitigation system and upgrading permanent collection preservation. This project will also update our current Gould Gallery and provide new space for our evolving education program, which serves more than 3,000 children in western Colorado annually.
Jac Kephart was a beloved local artist and influential community member who mentored and inspired many, and his legacy will live on through these spaces. While TAC has raised more than three-quarters of these necessary funds from generous donors, we need the support of this community to reach our critical goal of $600,000 in order to fully realize these improvements.
Now is the time for you to engage and immerse yourself in the gift of the arts. We invite you to stop by and preview the exciting changes coming soon to our building on the southwest corner of Orchard Avenue and Seventh Street.
Come on down and explore The Arts Center! Maybe you’ve hoped to visit TAC’s galleries, attend a First Friday, see a live concert or play, or take a drawing or pottery class. Perhaps your child would appreciate the range of camps, classes, and other offerings at your community Art Center. You may also visit our website to learn more or donate to support our important expansion at www.gjartcenter.org. All donations are tax deductible.
Please consider visiting and supporting not only The Art Center, but other arts and culture entities throughout our community. Our lives and communities depend on it: Art is Essential, Art is for Everyone.
Ronya Anna has served on the The Art Center’s board for three years and is the vice president. She currently chairs the fundraising campaign to make the Jac Kephart Gallery a reality. Jeremy Franklin serves as the president of The Art Center’s Board of Trustees and has been on the board for five years. Both volunteer their time to TAC because they believe that art is essential and a foundational component of healthy communities.