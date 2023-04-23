By JOHN SHEEHAN, President & CEO, Mind Springs Health
The daily headlines of the past few years remind us all that there is a crisis of untreated and under-treated mental health and substance use disorders in our communities, in our schools, and in our homes.
Many children face anxiety, trauma, and developmental delays because of COVID isolation; teens are being bullied online and at school (some commit suicide as a result); opioids and fentanyl have destroyed families and killed generations; young mothers addicted to methamphetamine can’t care for their children.
A lack of resources to meet this crisis has created a perfect storm of need that will only increase exponentially in coming years if we do not work collaboratively at the local, state, and federal level to implement adequately funded solutions that are empirically validated to work. These are complex problems rooted in the social determinants of health.
In August, I took on the title of president and CEO for Mind Springs Heath and West Springs Hospital. I primarily identify as an advocate for the Mind Springs team and the vulnerable patients we serve. I started my career in this field working as an inpatient psychiatric technician in 1990 — encouraged by my mother who was a psychiatric nurse practitioner for three decades. I have held many different positions in various parts of the field (and country) over the last 33 years. I’m asked regularly why I chose to move to lead Mind Springs Health, an organization perceived to be under pressure to close its doors because of negative press and compliance issues. My answers are pretty simple. When I visited the programs in Frisco, Eagle, Glenwood Springs, and Grand Junction, I met great people dedicated to serving their community.
I also toured the new state-of-the art, 64-bed West Springs Hospital, adjacent 16-bed Medical Detox and the 30- bed residential substance use program for men, women, and their dependent children.
These are some of the nicest facilities in the country, built mostly in 2019 right before COVID hit, but they were never really brought to full operation. Mind Spring Health has always had a strong board of directors, and with the help of its communities, has put in place all of the capital building blocks needed for a truly transformational system of care for behavioral health in Western Colorado.
For various reasons, the vision for leveraging those new assets and providing more and better care to our communities had not been effectively implemented — breakdowns occurred. I see a breakthrough opportunity. That’s why I’m here.
At Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital, we have re-committed to not just improve traditional care, but to use our state-of- the-art facilities, technology, dedicated workforce, strong board and leadership team, and community support to transform the organization and create something that hasn’t existed before.
Working collaboratively with local, state and federal government officials, advocates, community members as well as commercial and Medicare/Medicaid insurers and other business partners, we will ensure that whenever and wherever a patient and their family accesses our system, they receive timely, high-quality care designed to help them navigate barriers and handoffs and achieve beneficial wellness. Some early examples of innovation:
■ In January 2023, West Springs Hospital opened an 8-bed psychiatric emergency room with direct access for patients to walk in and for law enforcement officers to drop off. Since its opening, the Psych ER has seen 900 patients and provided great relief to area jails and emergency rooms. This is the only program of its kind operating in a free-standing psychiatric facility in Colorado.
■ As a commitment to providing more effective interventions for children in Western Colorado, we recently onboarded Dr. Jayasree Nandagopal who is an award-winning, board certified child and adolescent psychiatrist. Dr. Nandogopal is currently accepting new patients and has immediate appointments available in the communities Mind Springs serves.
■ Mind Springs recently began construction on a state-of-the art detox facility in Glenwood Springs that will open later this year. This follows our intent to upgrade all of our detox programs from 3.2 social model to 3.7 medical model licensure to prevent unnecessary ER visits for medical clearance.
In closing, I want to apologize to the communities we serve for the shortcomings and communication lapses that caused a loss of trust in our organization over the last couple of years. Mind Springs Health is not perfect. What I want you to know today is that our 550+ team members get up every morning and work tirelessly on improving access, compliance, and quality of care. We believe that given the chance and with the support of our communities, we can transform care and become a most trusted resource once again.
John Sheehan is the president and CEO for Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital.