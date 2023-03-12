Two weeks ago, I had no idea what kind of damage one little beetle could do, let alone what the name of the Japanese beetle was. However, we now know that this invasive species can cause significant damage to our environment and local economy, which heavily relies on agriculture and agritourism. Thankfully, concerned residents, farmers, and insect experts alerted us to the problem, and we are taking action to eradicate the beetle before it causes severe harm.
I’m sure I’m not alone in expressing our sincere gratitude to those who sounded the alarm so we can protect our local families’ livelihoods and avoid an export ban for our Mesa County agricultural products.
If the beetle is not dealt with properly, it will affect many woven economic layers in the fabric of our community, since this industry affects more than meets the eye. Ag and ag-tourism bring in approximately $80 million annually, not to mention the value of interconnected peripheral sectors.
The Japanese beetle feeds on grapes, peaches, sweet corn, trees, turfgrass, and ornamental plants. If it establishes and goes unchecked, it will cause severe damage to local farms and landscaped properties, and the spread of this beetle will affect everyone.
At a public hearing last week, our Board of County Commissioners declared the Japanese beetle a public nuisance to allow us to quickly secure the products we need to begin eradication efforts in early spring and attract more funding partners. We have an immediate plan of action, and starting in April, we will focus on treating the infested area in the Grand Junction North area by assisting approximately 1,200 property owners from Canyon View Park to Bookcliff Country Club with a chemical called Acelepryn, which is an effective reduced-risk pesticide — a non-toxic insecticide safer than dish soap, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
We can treat this area this spring with the property owner’s consent. With a quick response and cooperation from property owners, we can save money and crops in the long run with a safe and relatively easy remedy. Property owners can sign the consent form at mesacouty.us, treat their lawns with grub control, or dry it down to brown this spring. If nothing is done, the beetle grubs will sadly destroy the lawn, eating the roots and leaving a brown dead lawn before forging on to infect greater areas.
For those outside the infested area who want to be proactive, we recommend applying grub control granules to your lawns this spring to eliminate any Japanese beetle populations before they can spread. Lawn care companies can also include grub treatments in their turf management plans.
We understand that eradicating the Japanese beetle is critical to protecting our local economy and the livelihoods of our residents. We are working with farmers, CSU Extension, the Colorado Agriculture Department, and local government entities to develop long-term strategies for managing this invasive species.
With everyone’s efforts and our community working together, we can save Mesa County from the potentially catastrophic economic impact of the Japanese beetle.
Our historical evidence demonstrates that local initiatives have effectively managed the beetle’s spread. When the Japanese beetle infested Palisade in 2002, an extensive trapping program was implemented in 2003 along with a robust and proactive campaign, resulting in the successful eradication of the pest and the restoration of beetle-free conditions in the region by 2009.