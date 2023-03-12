By BOBBIE DANIEL

Two weeks ago, I had no idea what kind of damage one little beetle could do, let alone what the name of the Japanese beetle was. However, we now know that this invasive species can cause significant damage to our environment and local economy, which heavily relies on agriculture and agritourism. Thankfully, concerned residents, farmers, and insect experts alerted us to the problem, and we are taking action to eradicate the beetle before it causes severe harm.