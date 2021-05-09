By KERRY DONOVAN
For the last decade, we’ve watched dangerous wildfires rage, leaving indelible scars on the face of our state. River levels have dropped dramatically, imperiling the future of the Colorado River Basin. And farmers and ranchers around the state have seen their businesses impacted by longer, hotter growing seasons.
In the last two years, we’ve repeated the promise to all of you that we’d treat climate change with the force and urgency it deserves, and we’ve taken some meaningful steps. From ambitious legislation to bold long-term plans like the governor’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap, our vision has been clear. But we are failing to follow through. State leaders are ready to act, but the Polis administration is threatening to veto the major climate bill that is headed toward the governor’s desk. We can’t allow the promise that voters sent us to the Capitol to act on to become an empty one. The time to deliver is now.
In 2019, we were able to sign two landmark climate bills into law: HB-1261 and my bill, SB-096, which requires the Air Quality Control Commission to collect and report greenhouse gas emissions and make rules to achieve their reduction targets. Both were monumental victories in creating statewide goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
But I worry that our pride in leading the nation by passing those laws has made us complacent, and I think we’re due for a wakeup call. Senate Bill 200 is the state’s chance to implement the Polis administration’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap, putting us back on track to meet our goals and support the future of Colorado.
Climate change is here, and without dedicated support from the administration, its impacts on our communities will only continue to grow. But we can also create a future that is different from the one we are currently facing. I envision a Colorado with a strong and diverse economy, where our outdoor recreation industry is booming, where our farmers and ranchers steward their land and the water that enriches it free from speculation, and where deep snowpack keeps our ski seasons long.
I’m determined to make that vision a reality through continued collaboration to achieve a transition to renewable energy, and greater emission reductions to improve our air quality and the health of our communities. Let’s prove that we’re serious about meeting our climate goals. There’s no time left to waste.
Kerry Donovan represents Senate District 5 in the state Legislature and serves as Senate president pro tempore.