By CODY DAVIS
Whether you’re a Republican, Independent or even a moderate Democrat, chances are, you think America is moving in the wrong direction. On inflation, crime and partisan bickering, things are getting worse in the U.S., not better.
Concern over the direction of the country has put Colorado’s U.S. Senate seat in the spotlight. It is one of the races that could decide if Joe Biden keeps total control of Congress. Our current Senator, Michael Bennet, is not a bad person — he is a relatively amiable character — but he has been extremely ineffective. The Center for Effective Lawmaking classified him as one of the least effective Senators in Washington, D.C. What is worse, Bennet votes with Joe Biden basically all the time — 98% of the time, to be exact, according to the analysts at FiveThirtyEight. Washington, D.C. is drowning in political careerism. And Bennet is part of the problem. Bennet is basically President Biden’s Senator, not ours.
Bennet’s opponent, Joe O’Dea, is a breath of fresh air. O’Dea is a construction CEO, not a politician. He is conservative on fiscal issues, energy policy and the Second Amendment (O’Dea believes you have a fundamental right to defend your home and your family with a firearm), but he is more moderate on social issues. O’Dea is more focused on addressing inflation, energy costs and crime than the culture wars.
Adopted at birth and raised by a Denver cop, O’Dea is working class all the way — he built a successful construction company from the ground up. O’Dea doesn’t come from politics. He supports term limits, and has said in public forums he doesn’t give a damn if he is re-elected. To be honest, he’s just not very political. Whether you agree with O’Dea on every issue or not, what I really like about him is he is a real human with real beliefs, not just another plastic politician.
For those of us who are flat-out sick of both parties and disgusted by politics in general, O’Dea is a vote to be excited about.
So far, The Daily Sentinel’s endorsements have been fair and logical. I haven’t agreed with all of their endorsements, but at least I can level with their reasons. However, their endorsement of Michael Bennet has me perplexed.
As I said, Bennet votes with President Joe Biden 98% of the time. Even the most loyal supporter of Joe Biden cannot say this president has been good for western Colorado. The fact that our Senator is so blindly loyal to any person, much less a president governing badly for this community, should be reason enough for the local newspaper to say: “enough, and time for some reasoned balance.”
The truth is, Bennet has provided little leadership for the Western Slope. Bennet is one of these politicians who show up only during election season and when the money is being doled out, and votes the party line all the rest of the time.
The Sentinel’s attempt to portray Bennet as some kind of workhorse was, putting it mildly, head-scratching. A more honest logic for the Sentinel’s endorsement would have been to say, we like Michael Bennet because he doesn’t think outside the box, he’s tame, a nice guy, and reliably predictable — meaning he won’t buck the system to stand on principle.
When Cory Gardner was successful in getting the BLM relocated to Grand Junction, Bennet agreed with the move. When Joe Biden moved the BLM out of Grand Junction, Bennet agreed with the move — he goes along to get along. When Biden undercut natural gas production on federal lands here, Bennet said nothing. When Biden proposed trillions in new spending that even Barack Obama’s top economist said would super-charge inflation, Bennet saluted the partisan flag and voted yes. When Biden recklessly withdrew troops from Afghanistan, a foreign policy disaster, Bennet said Biden “did the right thing.” When Biden issued an executive order bailing out student loans for college graduates making as much as $400,000 a year, Bennet hemmed and hawed and called the student loan bailout — which will add an estimated $500 billion to the national debt — the right move.
Joe O’Dea is the right choice. He’s not a politician, and he won’t be controlled by other politicians. He is not a rubber stamp for any party. Joe stands on principle and will vote his conscience. I’m voting for him because the country is moving in the wrong direction, and we need change.
Cody Davis is a Mesa County Commissioner representing District 1.