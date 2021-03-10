By RAY SCOTT
In a recent editorial by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, I was personally called out to support a new gasoline fee the Democrats are proposing. Unlike The Daily Sentinel, I have worked on solutions to road and bridge funding for 10 years. The people of Colorado have made clear, time and again, that they demand greater transparency and accountability from government to address these needs and I proudly stand with the people of Colorado.
While this new tax “scheme” is purportedly supported by hundreds of business owners and elected officials, their “plan” is still shrouded in mystery. Even after a presentation by the Democratic sponsors, I was left with shockingly little information to go on and Coloradans deserve the truth.
COVID and the ensuing shutdown changed everything. Coloradans are struggling to make ends meet. The absolute worst thing we could do is to raise taxes, especially under the guise of “fees.” Businesses are failing. Unemployment is soaring and the economic impacts of this tax would be devastating for communities all over the state. It would raise the cost of goods and services, even making it more expensive to buy things like groceries. Colorado families deserve better.
Just last week, I offered a Daily Sentinel reporter the opportunity to share my vision for addressing our transportation needs, but was promptly told, “no,” and that I should just send over my information. If the Democratic sponsors and special interest groups in search of their next payday actually did their homework, instead of coming to the taxpayers with their hands out, they would know that we are in the midst of an economic recession for many Coloradoans.
The fact is that Colorado is about to be awash in money from the federal stimulus to the tune of $6 billion. To put that in perspective, that is enough money to solve our fiscal issues and invest at least $1 billion into our roads and bridges, with money left to spare.
We could establish a line item within the budget by using a billion dollars develop a “transportation savings account” and devise legislation that forces our Joint Budget Committee to address funding this account into the future, part of the problem solved. We could ask the voters to approve additional bonding because we would have funding available to reduce bond debt in the hundreds of millions for decades and leverage into the billions for transportation needs without going after taxpayers’ paychecks.
Today, CDOT is not a highway department, but rather a brokerage. Very few projects and designs, if any, are managed directly, while hundreds of millions of dollars in consulting contracts are directed to ex-CDOT employees with the right connections — $200 million per year to be exact. Even still, the large majority of transportation projects are woefully behind schedule. These inefficiencies cost the taxpayers exorbitant sums of money every single year and detract from our capacity to truly address our transportation needs.
I am also proposing SB21-165, to ensure greater transparency and accountability on behalf of CDOT. Currently, only a select group of heavy contractors are eligible to bid on CDOT projects, which in effect, increases the cost of services. By utilizing low bids as the standard for construction projects, we can create increased competition and value for taxpayers.
Senator Ray Scott represents Colorado Senate District 7 in Mesa County.