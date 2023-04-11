As a District 51 teacher of 23 years, I feel that it is important to bring some facts into the light in regards to the current recall effort. So far the recall organizers have failed to give an accurate picture of how and why some of the recent decisions that they disagree with have been made.
When the organizers brought up the closure of East Middle School they failed to mention the dire financial situation and time constraints facing the district. The district currently is unable to cover a shortfall of FTE (plus other expenses) that amounts to more than $7 million. It has been using ESSER (COVID) funds to make up the difference. Those funds are running out next year. On top of that, student numbers have been dropping for years, local birth rates are down, and while our overall local population is growing, the population of school age children is shrinking. Districts all across the state and nation started shutting down a number of their schools before these discussions had even started in D51 and technically District 51 is late to the party. In March a group of seven middle school principals and majority of 25 principals in elementary leadership sent two separate letters asking the board to close schools for the betterment of the district. It is clear that D51 must make drastic and difficult decisions now to avoid a disaster in the coming years. Staff across the district have known for a long time that school closures were going to be necessary and when Superintendent Brian Hill brought this issue of potentially having to close schools to the board, it was also clear that this had been overlooked and pushed off by our past superintendent and past board members. Which put Dr. Hill and the new board in an urgent, no-win situation.
They also claim Board President Andrea Haitz is “directing district affairs in a manner that foments disorder, uncertainty and anxiety for students, parents, faculty and staff.” However, D51s past school boards have been involved in some very tumultuous situations and for some reason none of these individuals had brought up recalling the board president. For example, during the Haptonstall investigation in 2018 an independent investigator, Jane Quimby, found partially that “the school board members were at fault for lack of communication and oversight.” In 2012 the District let all probationary teachers go. Another time the district eliminated all reading aides in elementary classrooms. In the above instances the board could be accused of the same things. Where was the outcry from these individuals then?
They have disagreed with the decision to not approve the school based health center. What they did not mention is that President Haitz worked to find a middle ground solution that would work for the community and address the mental health needs that her and other board members are currently meeting with the new staff at Mind Springs to find a much broader solution that will help mental health needs across the entire district rather than in just one school. Either way are we now going to set a precedent to recall any board member we do not agree with? Where does that end?
From my personal experience President Haitz has been present, open to hours worth of public comments and has done her best to find middle ground while making decisions in a very divisive and complex time in our community. She is also one of the only board members that has actively and consistently spent time in our schools in my 23 years in D51.
This recall also seems to be politically motivated as the individual who originally brought it to the forefront is a long-time local political activist who is often making headlines with her activism.
In closing, there is a historic shift happening in public education and with continuing losses in the population of school-age kids and families taking different options for education, the district needs the entire community’s support. Board members are elected to make hard yet financially responsible decisions. Rather than recalling board members who do this, our community needs to prepare for more tough and inevitable decisions coming our way.
Christy Anderson is a teacher in Mesa County School District 51.