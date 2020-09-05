By RICHARD ALWARD
Demand competent leadership as if your life depends on it.
Spoiler alert: It does.
We are living in extraordinarily challenging times, but we are woefully lacking leadership to honestly acknowledge, address and conquer these challenges.
We have just witnessed an August unlike any seen in Mesa County. Last month was the hottest and third driest August in Grand Junction since weather records began 120 years ago.
Additionally, throughout August, fire crews battled the largest wildfire in Colorado recorded history. The Pine Gulch fire encroached to within 10 miles of the Grand Valley, blackened 139,000 acres of rangeland and wildlife habitat, and degraded air quality here, in nearby mountain communities, the Front Range, and beyond.
Also still burning is the nearby Grizzly Creek fire, in Glenwood Canyon, which closed down traffic on I-70 for two weeks and has greatly altered the canyon.
Elsewhere, a derecho with winds approaching 140 mph swept through the Great Plains, from Nebraska to Indiana. Hardest hit Iowa suffered severe damage to over 40% of its corn and soybean crops.
In Death Valley National Park, thermometers hit 130ºF — the hottest August temperature ever confirmed worldwide.
Hurricane Laura, the strongest storm on record to hit southwest Louisiana, made landfall just three days following Tropical Storm Marcos.
Meanwhile, over 2,000 active wildfires continue to burn across the western United States.
These extreme events have been occurring globally all year: record flooding in China, Kenya, South Korea, and Sudan; record high temperatures in Cuba, Ghana, Japan, Lebanon, and Taiwan, and even 100ºF temperatures above the Arctic Circle, in Siberia.
The year of 2020 has also been dominated by the global pandemic caused by the virus COVID-19. Globally, over 25 million people have contracted the virus, and over 800,000 have died. In the U.S., over 6 million cases have been confirmed as we mourned more than 183,000 deaths by the end of August.
Total U.S. COVID-19 cases are more than four times, per capita, the total cases reported for the European Union. Total U.S. deaths are nearly three times the per capita deaths reported in the EU. These disturbing results are the consequence of incompetent leadership, science denial, and “planning” based on imagined miracles rather than evidence.
Tragically, the negative effects of both the climate crisis and the pandemic have outsized impacts on already vulnerable groups: Black Americans, indigenous Americans, and other minorities, immigrants, the poor, those with pre-existing health issues, those lacking access to health care, and others living on the margin in Mesa County, in Colorado, in the U.S., and throughout the world.
Many in leadership positions, and other loud voices in the U.S., offer no solutions and in many cases do not even responsibly acknowledge these challenges. Many obstruct even simple acts of responsibility such as wearing masks and social distancing.
We need leaders who recognize that these challenges are complex and that they will need assistance from competent experts (not talking-point “experts”) to develop comprehensive plans and implement successful actions.
We need leaders who recognize that to have a thriving agricultural industry in the Grand Valley, we need to take dramatic actions to confront the causes of the climate crisis. Continued lack of action means our summers will grow hotter, mountain snowpack will decline and melt sooner, and Colorado River flows will diminish to where they can’t support irrigation demand.
We need leaders who recognize that these same actions to confront the climate crisis are necessary to support regional recreational opportunities. Snow sports, water sports, hunting and fishing depend on a return to the moderate climate conditions of the last century. These actions promote new local jobs in clean energy and energy efficiency that will help pull us out of this recession.
We need leaders who know that these same actions are necessary to combat social injustice in our communities.
We need responsible leaders who agree that drought in our valleys, fires in our forests, smoke in our air, ash in our rivers, and the shortened, more difficult lives of our neighbors are tragedies to be avoided. We need to rid ourselves of so-called “leaders” who consider these tragedies acceptable outcomes as they act out “rugged individualism” mythologies.
Let us promote leaders who honestly acknowledge these issues and are prepared to take significant steps to address and overcome them.
Let us question local, state, and national candidates about their preparedness for these challenges.
Dismiss those who ignore or trivialize the issues, reject scientific evidence, or who delay policies and actions.
Demand urgency as if our world depends on it.
Because it absolutely does.
Richard Alward, PhD, is an environmental scientist in Grand Junction. He thought a “go-slow” approach made sense in 1990, but now recognizes we no longer have the luxury of anything short of dramatic and immediate actions.