By MICHAEL PRAMENKO
Grand Junction residents will soon decide the fate of marijuana sales within city limits. A recent poll via The Daily Sentinel reveals strong local support for marijuana sales here in our community. Many local residents argue that Grand Junction continues to pass on a golden opportunity for greater tax revenue.
As a family physician for more than 22 years, I occasionally see the benefits of marijuana for patients that suffer from chronic pain. Certainly, patients with chronic pain need alternatives to opioid use for pain management. At the same time, I regularly witness the high human and financial costs of substance abuse.
As we approach a verdict on marijuana sales, we should make a well-informed decision with a full acknowledgement of the detrimental effects of greater marijuana use in our community. Potential increased tax revenue does come with some “side effects.”
We currently pay a heavy price for substance abuse. Alcohol, opioids, tobacco, methamphetamine, marijuana and other drugs of abuse exact a large toll on the physical and psychological health of our population. We all pay more taxes for increased expenditures on police, the legal system, social services, health care, and absenteeism. For instance, a 2012-2014 study of Denver County 911 calls revealed that 29% of the 170,000 calls listed alcohol as a contributing factor. A review of 2019 city of Grand Junction crime statistics reveals alcohol use by the offender in 22% of the 11,087 crimes.
Some say marijuana is not as bad as alcohol. While that may be true, this is a stunning example of setting the bar painfully low.
Increased access to marijuana will increase its use. The result is an increase in the unintended consequences of such an action. Some individuals will drive under the influence of marijuana. Some individuals will become regular and heavy users of marijuana and fall ill to the health effects of heavy marijuana use. Most concerning, as access increases, more of our youth will use marijuana. Multiple studies have shown that marijuana has deleterious effects on the developing teenage brain. It is not benign.
For every tax dollar we gain in revenue from marijuana, what price are we paying in downstream costs? Why would we encourage greater use of a product that could cost us even more in expenditures over the long run? If increased revenue is our goal, tax policy that aligns our goals of reducing health care cost while improving population health makes much more sense. After all, we know that modifiable human behavior is responsible for 27% of U.S. health care spending. (Lancet Public Health, October 2020)
Here are three reasonable and disruptively innovative methods to address health care costs, substance abuse, and chronic disease while raising revenue for our community:
1. Colorado ranks near the bottom on tax rates on alcohol in a state by state comparison. Few other products negatively affect our society, workforce, and family members like alcohol. Spend one night in the emergency room, one day with local police, or one week with a family physician, and you will witness the frequent and devastating effects of alcohol. By raising taxes on alcohol up to the national average, we could help fund some of the resources we currently lack to treat substance abuse.
2. Americans consume more sugar per capita than citizens of any other country in the world. 74% of adults are now either overweight or obese. Obesity and diabetes represent major factors in the increased cost of health care and have markedly increased the morbidity and mortality of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Heart disease, diabetes, cancer of multiple types, and orthopedic problems are much more common in the obese population. Controlling health care costs will depend on our level of success at controlling the epidemics of obesity and diabetes. A 1-cent tax on sugar sweetened beverages could help fund programs to improve nutrition and food insecurity issues in our community while disincentivizing the consumption of products that heavily contribute to the obesity and diabetes epidemics.
3. Tobacco. Congratulations! Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved an increased tax on cigarettes last November. In fact, nearly 70% of Coloradoans voted in favor of this measure.
If you’re willing to make marijuana sales legal in Grand Junction for a few bucks in revenue — why would you not be willing to improve our whole community by directly addressing the problems that trigger huge private and public expenditures?
We are in a deep hole with respect to the health of our population. We can keep digging or do something different — something innovative — something disruptive to the status quo of ignoring the roots of chronic disease and substance abuse. Aligning public policy with our goals on controlling health-care costs is long overdue and necessary. The benefits to our community, economy, and health will be measured in lives, dollars, and jobs.
Dr. Michael Pramenko is a past president of The Colorado Medical Society and is a family physician at Primary Care Partners.