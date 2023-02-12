You are probably aware that District 51 and the Board of Education are exploring options to address the loss of enrollment we have experienced, and will continue to experience, in the district. Enrollment has dropped over the past four years by almost 1,300 students, and our demographer is projecting that we will continue to see approximately 200 to 300 fewer students each year for the next seven to eight years. The pandemic only made this state-wide trend worse.
The main cause of our enrollment loss is attributed to low birth rates (an issue impacting school districts across the country) and affordability. Fewer students are entering elementary schools than before, and the impact continues to move through our grade levels in D51 each year. The state recently reported that more than 2,000 students have left the state of Colorado since last school year and approximately 30,000 students have left the state since the beginning of the pandemic. It is an issue that has already impacted our funding, as we are funded per student, and it is only projected to get worse. Action needs to be taken, and it needs to be taken soon.
I want to be clear that we are considering school closures/consolidations, and the Board of Education could decide that those changes need to go into effect as soon as next school year.
Financially, we have yet to feel the worst of the impacts. We are funded on a five-year enrollment average. Because we have lost enrollment over the past three years, only two of those previous higher years of enrollment remain in that five-year average; we will see an anticipated funding cliff soon to the tune of over $5 million.
When enrollment drops at our schools, that means fewer positions are allocated to those schools. This impacts the level of services we can provide at our schools, especially once a school drops below a certain number of students. We have been forced to reduce full-time staff and teachers at our schools over the lpast few years, and reductions could have been worse.
We have subsidized staffing at many of our schools so as to ensure that the schools can properly function. The total amount of over-staffing this year comes to $3.1 million, and it is projected to rise to almost $4 million next year. We have been using a portion of our Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to cover this necessary operational subsidy, but ESSER funding runs out in the fall of 2024. These problems are all coming to a head, and the urgency to address this issue is real.
The level of services we are able to provide to our students is also impacted. As schools drop in enrollment and they need and receive less staffing, we have to cut programs, electives and essential positions. It also means sharing staff between buildings to support students on Individualized Educational Plans (IEP) and 504 plans for students with disabilities; this shared staffing between schools is not ideal.
One concern is that we would close schools and concentrate more students in the schools accepting students, leading to overcrowded classrooms. That is not the goal. The goal would be to add to and more effectively staff the schools accepting new students.
We are currently creating a transition plan that would assist us in supporting staff, students and families at impacted schools. We want to meet the needs of our D51 Family through this transition the best we can.
No district wishes to be in this position, but it is the position in which we find ourselves. Our staff, families, and community members understand the need as well, as our recent survey results show only about 30% of respondents oppose school consolidations to address these problems. If we delay making necessary decisions when it comes to the topic of enrollment loss, then we will compound our staffing shortages and our unsustainable financial subsidies. For these reasons, our demographer will bring recommendations regarding potential school closures as soon as the Feb. 21 Board of Education meeting.
Change is hard, and transitions can be difficult. D51 can rebuild itself after this loss with new energy and opportunities. One of the Priority Areas of our community-developed D51 Strategic Plan is to have “Transparent & Effective Resource Allocation.” We need to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars by more efficiently utilizing our buildings, especially if we hope for continued support from our community for future bonds and mill levy overrides for student needs like expanded instructional days, improved curriculum and critical building upgrades.
We also have Strategic Plan goals for “Prepared & Supported Students and Staff.” In order to better support our students and staff, we must tackle the financial and level-of-service problems we are currently faced with head-on. In doing so, we will be a better district with better student outcomes. Please know that we are in this together as a D51 family, and we are here to support you along the way. For more information, please visit the Creating a Sustainable D51 page on our website, and stay tuned for updates.
Brian Hill is superintendent of Schools for Mesa County Valley School District 51.