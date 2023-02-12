By BRIAN HILL

You are probably aware that District 51 and the Board of Education are exploring options to address the loss of enrollment we have experienced, and will continue to experience, in the district. Enrollment has dropped over the past four years by almost 1,300 students, and our demographer is projecting that we will continue to see approximately 200 to 300 fewer students each year for the next seven to eight years. The pandemic only made this state-wide trend worse.