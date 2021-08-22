By DONTAE LATSON
The pandemic exacerbated a digital divide, a divide between those who have access to technology and Wi-Fi and those who do not. This divide continues more than a year later as we send our kids back to school during the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
While the divide was always there, it became ever apparent during the pandemic and students went from in-person to remote learning. How would our young residents attend remote school without a computer? How would they access their virtual classes without Wi-Fi? How would their parents — many of whom lost their jobs — apply for jobs without a computer or the internet?
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in Grand Junction 85% of households have Wi-Fi. But what about the 15% who do not? Many of these families live at our properties (affordable housing communities owned and operated by the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Communities) and this is the digital gap we need to fill to ensure our residents, and others, can succeed.
For the past year and a half, we have been working on a laptop rental and Wi-Fi hotspot pilot at one of our properties. During the pilot phase, PCs for People and Mobile Beacon supported a dynamic approach to close the digital divide. Through a partnership with Key Bank, they provide financial wellness education, as well as access to banking. This is an opportunity for residents to establish a “second chance” bank account if they have low credit by offering access to laptops and mobile Wi-Fi devices.
Collaborative partnerships are essential in our efforts ensure the sustainability of this project. Rocky Mountain Communities continues to seek out partnerships with like-minded nonprofits and corporate entities that have shared values around civic and social responsibility.
Based on learnings from our pilot program, we are exploring the idea of providing participating Grand Junction residents with a computer and/or Wi-Fi hotspot if they are in need. Adequately addressing one aspect of the digital divide is one of many steps toward closing this gap. We’ll be assessing the needs at each of our properties to learn more about who has access to a computer and Wi-Fi. With the average cost of Wi-Fi in Grand Junction at about $53 per month, many of our residents simply do not have the funds to pay. We know this is a great opportunity to further enrich our residents’ lives.
The digital divide has become wider and even more apparent through the pandemic, and the time to do something about it is now. We hope that our laptop rental program is the start of something bigger; a catalyst for change in our state and in our country to lessen the divide between those who have access to technology and those who do not.
Dontae Latson is the CEO at Rocky Mountain Communities, a nonprofit organization that builds brighter futures by investing in resident-focused affordable housing and services in Colorado, empowering individuals and families to thrive.